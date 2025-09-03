Karlie Kloss Exposes Her Pregnant Belly in Bra and Underwear: Photos
Karlie Kloss is ready to pop!
The mom-to-be, 33, flaunted her baby bump in a black bra and underwear on Tuesday, September 2.
Kloss caressed her stomach as she snapped a mirror selfie, sans makeup, with her hair swept into a messy bun.
In a similar selfie, she tied her hair up in a towel — seemingly fresh out of the shower — and got cozy in black sweatpants.
The model admitted she was hopeful her baby would come during Labor Day; instead, she got active. She bared her tummy in a black Alo sports bra and leggings in the weights room at the gym. The blonde beauty later stripped down to a tiny pair of white shorts while holding a 10-pound medicine ball and went on a hike with a water bottle in hand. Kloss appeared in good spirits on her walk, sticking her tongue out at the camera.
The Victoria's Secret Angel exposed her body in a series of belly-bearing looks, including a SANI gold-embellished green set, a long black jacket with jeans, and a flowing maxi. One video showed the baby kicking underneath a knit frock with a zig-zag motif.
She included a screenshot of her baby's measurements of the week: she's 19.2 inches, 7.1 pounds and equivalent to the size of a melon.
One of Kloss' sons kissed her belly button as she stood on the sand by the ocean. She currently shares two children with husband Joshua Kushner: Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2. Their upcoming baby will be a girl.
"Waiting on baby girl," Karlie captioned her photo dump. "Was hoping Labor Day would inspire her!"
"#9 giving me all the feels. 🥹," Michelle Monaghan wrote, referring to the short clip of the child kicking.
"She’s waiting for fashion week 💞," Christy Turlington teased about New York Fashion Week, which occurs September 11-16.
Karlie Kloss' Post-Baby Body Challenges
In November 2023, Karlie reflected on the difficulties surrounding her pregnancy with Elijah.
"Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," she revealed to an outlet. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back."
The star revamped her workout routine to adjust to her body's new demands as a mom.
"My routine has evolved. It's gotten more efficient. I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don't always have a gym nearby," she shared. "So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning. Actually, the first thing I do in the morning is check my sleep data. I'm weirdly competitive with myself over my sleep."