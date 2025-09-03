Karlie Kloss Exposes Her Pregnant Belly in Bra and Underwear: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss is ready to pop! The mom-to-be, 33, flaunted her baby bump in a black bra and underwear on Tuesday, September 2. Kloss caressed her stomach as she snapped a mirror selfie, sans makeup, with her hair swept into a messy bun.

In a similar selfie, she tied her hair up in a towel — seemingly fresh out of the shower — and got cozy in black sweatpants. The model admitted she was hopeful her baby would come during Labor Day; instead, she got active. She bared her tummy in a black Alo sports bra and leggings in the weights room at the gym. The blonde beauty later stripped down to a tiny pair of white shorts while holding a 10-pound medicine ball and went on a hike with a water bottle in hand. Kloss appeared in good spirits on her walk, sticking her tongue out at the camera.

The Victoria's Secret Angel exposed her body in a series of belly-bearing looks, including a SANI gold-embellished green set, a long black jacket with jeans, and a flowing maxi. One video showed the baby kicking underneath a knit frock with a zig-zag motif. She included a screenshot of her baby's measurements of the week: she's 19.2 inches, 7.1 pounds and equivalent to the size of a melon. One of Kloss' sons kissed her belly button as she stood on the sand by the ocean. She currently shares two children with husband Joshua Kushner: Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2. Their upcoming baby will be a girl.

"Waiting on baby girl," Karlie captioned her photo dump. "Was hoping Labor Day would inspire her!" "#9 giving me all the feels. 🥹," Michelle Monaghan wrote, referring to the short clip of the child kicking. "She’s waiting for fashion week 💞," Christy Turlington teased about New York Fashion Week, which occurs September 11-16.

