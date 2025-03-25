Meet Karlie Kloss' Family as She Awaits Baby No. 3: All About the Supermodel's Husband and Children
Who Is Karlie Kloss’ Husband?
Born on June 12, 1985, Karlie Kloss’ husband, Joshua Kushner, is the youngest of the four Kushner siblings: Dara, Jared and Nicole. They were raised in Livingston, N.J., where their father, Charles Kushner, launched Kushner Companies with Joseph Kushner.
He attended Harvard University, where he studied government and political science. After growing an interest in tech startups, he and two other graduate students launched social network Vostu.
Following his graduation, he spent one year at Goldman Sachs before enrolling at Harvard Business School to pursue an M.B.A.
In 2009, Joshua founded his venture capital fund, Thrive Capital, which notably scored an Instagram deal in September 2012. But aside from focusing on the tech industry, he also purchased a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s Relationship
Karlie and Joshua started dating in 2012 but kept their relationship relatively private.
After only offering glimpses into their romance on social media for six years, they finally got engaged in the summer of 2018. The tech investor popped the question to Karlie "during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," per a source. Prior to the engagement, she reportedly converted to Judaism for her now-husband in June 2018.
The supermodel announced the news in a July 2018 Instagram update, which read, "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍."
Karlie and Joshua held their first wedding ceremony on October 18, 2018, three months after announcing their engagement. They had a second, larger celebration in Wyoming in June 2019.
Who Is Karlie Kloss’ First Child?
Karlie and Joshua became first-time parents when they welcomed Levi Joseph Kushner to their growing family in March 2021.
The entrepreneur shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world 🌎."
One year after giving birth to Levi Joseph, Karlie admitted becoming a mother was "the greatest joy that I never knew."
"The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.’ And it’s just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid," she said in an April 2022 episode of Today.
Who Is Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s Second Child?
While at the 2023 Met Gala, Karlie made a joke about the event's no-guest policy while confirming she was pregnant with baby No. 2.
"I got a plus one. Don’t tell anybody," she told Vogue.
She gave birth to Elijah Jude on July 11, 2023.
How Did Karlie Kloss Announce Her Third Pregnancy?
In a March 17 Instagram photoset, Karlie revealed she is expecting her third baby with Joshua.
"Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉," she captioned the post.