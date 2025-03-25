Meet Karlie Kloss' Family as She Awaits Baby No. 3: All About the Supermodel's Husband and Children

Born on June 12, 1985, Karlie Kloss’ husband, Joshua Kushner, is the youngest of the four Kushner siblings: Dara, Jared and Nicole. They were raised in Livingston, N.J., where their father, Charles Kushner, launched Kushner Companies with Joseph Kushner.

He attended Harvard University, where he studied government and political science. After growing an interest in tech startups, he and two other graduate students launched social network Vostu.

Following his graduation, he spent one year at Goldman Sachs before enrolling at Harvard Business School to pursue an M.B.A.

In 2009, Joshua founded his venture capital fund, Thrive Capital, which notably scored an Instagram deal in September 2012. But aside from focusing on the tech industry, he also purchased a minority stake in the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.