Article continues below advertisement
Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Joshua Kushner

Source: mega

Karlie Kloss is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Joshua Kushner.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Karlie Kloss is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

The supermodel, 32, announced the big news via Instagram on Monday, March 17.

"Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉," she captioned photos of herself showing off her baby bump.

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

The model shares two sons with husband Joshua Kushner.

Of course, people were overjoyed for the blonde babe, who shares 4-year-old Levi and 19-month-old Elijah with Kushner, 39.

Kim Kardashian wrote, "🤍🤍🤍," while Elsa Hosk said, "Yayyy❤️."

Karolína Kurková, "So happy for you!!!!❤️👏."

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss previously spoke about being pregnant with son Elijah.

In November 2023, Kloss spoke about carrying Elijah. "Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," she shared with People. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back."

MORE ON:
Karlie Kloss

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss announced the happy news on March 17.

"My routine has evolved. It's gotten more efficient. I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don't always have a gym nearby," she noted of changing up her workout routine. "So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning. Actually, the first thing I do in the morning is check my sleep data. I'm weirdly competitive with myself over my sleep."

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

The model said 'becoming a parent has opened my heart.'

The businesswoman is known to gush over her tots, including sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram of honor of son Levi's third birthday in 2024.

"3yrs ago today, you forever changed my life and I couldn’t be more proud and humbled to be your mom," Kloss wrote. "Thank you for making me a mommy. happy birthday Levi, thank you for choosing me and @joshuakushner. We couldn’t love you more.✨🤍🎂✨."

Though there are some ups and downs, Kloss said she wouldn't have it any other way.

“For me, becoming a parent has opened my heart, my life, and my understanding of and deep empathy for our collective human experience in more ways than I could’ve imagined,” she told TZR. “All the cliches turn out to be true. It’s so hysterical, you’re like ‘what are all these crazy people talking about?’ It sounds like a cult, but it’s the greatest club that you never knew you were missing out on until you’re in it.”

