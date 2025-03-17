Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Joshua Kushner.
The supermodel, 32, announced the big news via Instagram on Monday, March 17.
"Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉," she captioned photos of herself showing off her baby bump.
Of course, people were overjoyed for the blonde babe, who shares 4-year-old Levi and 19-month-old Elijah with Kushner, 39.
Kim Kardashian wrote, "🤍🤍🤍," while Elsa Hosk said, "Yayyy❤️."
Karolína Kurková, "So happy for you!!!!❤️👏."
In November 2023, Kloss spoke about carrying Elijah. "Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," she shared with People. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back."
"My routine has evolved. It's gotten more efficient. I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don't always have a gym nearby," she noted of changing up her workout routine. "So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning. Actually, the first thing I do in the morning is check my sleep data. I'm weirdly competitive with myself over my sleep."
The businesswoman is known to gush over her tots, including sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram of honor of son Levi's third birthday in 2024.
"3yrs ago today, you forever changed my life and I couldn’t be more proud and humbled to be your mom," Kloss wrote. "Thank you for making me a mommy. happy birthday Levi, thank you for choosing me and @joshuakushner. We couldn’t love you more.✨🤍🎂✨."
Though there are some ups and downs, Kloss said she wouldn't have it any other way.
“For me, becoming a parent has opened my heart, my life, and my understanding of and deep empathy for our collective human experience in more ways than I could’ve imagined,” she told TZR. “All the cliches turn out to be true. It’s so hysterical, you’re like ‘what are all these crazy people talking about?’ It sounds like a cult, but it’s the greatest club that you never knew you were missing out on until you’re in it.”