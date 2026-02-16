Karoline Leavitt Goes Viral for Channeling Marge Simpson With Chic Pink Suit at the White House
Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt turned heads wearing her eye-catching outfit.
The White House press secretary appeared on the White House podium as she discussed and answered questions about pressing topics like Venezuela, Greenland and China.
However, while she addressed these serious issues, social media erupted over her striking resemblance to an iconic character from The Simpsons: Marge Simpson.
The 28-year-old flaunted her tailored pink suit accented with dark trim and gold buttons. While her look was undoubtedly sharp, it drew a wave of online comparisons to Simpson’s infamous pink Chanel-inspired suit from Season 7, in the classic episode "Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield."
In that memorable episode, which aired on February 4, 1996, Marge bought a suit at a discount outlet to wear to a country club, only to confront the uncomfortable truth that wealth doesn’t guarantee acceptance. Fans still regard this episode as one of the show's finest satires.
Another user humorously noted Leavitt was “sporting an outfit from the Marge Simpson collection,” while another joked that they tuned in just to see if she was “cosplaying Jackie Kennedy.”
- Donald Trump Shifts Gears During Speech to Gush Over 'Superstar' Karoline Leavitt's 'Beautiful Face' and Lips
- 'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Donald Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's Looks in 'Stunning' Interview
- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Admits It's 'Difficult' to Keep Up With President Donald Trump: 'Nobody Works Harder'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Simpson's outfit itself is a nod to one of the most iconic yet somber fashions in American history: Jackie Kennedy’s pink Chanel suit. Infamously worn the day her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, the original design features a “watermelon pink” wool fabric with navy trim and gold buttons.
Jackie famously refused to change out of that bloodstained suit during Lyndon B. Johnson’s swearing-in, wanting the world to see “what they’ve done.” Her daughter, Caroline, later donated it to the National Archives, where it will remain sealed for 100 years.
Karoline wasn’t merely the subject of fashion critiques during her briefing. She defended the Trump administration’s stance on foreign policy, stating that diplomacy is “always” the president's first option, despite the controversial possibility of acquiring Greenland.
She emphasized the importance of Greenland for Arctic security and the need to counter China and Russia, even as Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that an attack on a NATO ally could jeopardize the alliance.