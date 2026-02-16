Karoline Leavitt Goes Viral for Channeling Marge Simpson With Chic Pink Suit at the White House

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt turned heads wearing her eye-catching outfit. The White House press secretary appeared on the White House podium as she discussed and answered questions about pressing topics like Venezuela, Greenland and China. However, while she addressed these serious issues, social media erupted over her striking resemblance to an iconic character from The Simpsons: Marge Simpson.



Source: MEGA; The Simpsons Karoline Leavitt drew attention for wearing a pink suit at a White House briefing.



The 28-year-old flaunted her tailored pink suit accented with dark trim and gold buttons. While her look was undoubtedly sharp, it drew a wave of online comparisons to Simpson’s infamous pink Chanel-inspired suit from Season 7, in the classic episode "Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield."



Source: The Simpsons



In that memorable episode, which aired on February 4, 1996, Marge bought a suit at a discount outlet to wear to a country club, only to confront the uncomfortable truth that wealth doesn’t guarantee acceptance. Fans still regard this episode as one of the show's finest satires.



not a movie but marge’s chanel suit in “scenes from the class struggle in springfield” https://t.co/ARWjtgmYZj pic.twitter.com/eoBQkcbVQP — giri of meat (@meatgirI) January 23, 2023 Source: @meatgirI/X



Another user humorously noted Leavitt was “sporting an outfit from the Marge Simpson collection,” while another joked that they tuned in just to see if she was “cosplaying Jackie Kennedy.”



Source: MEGA; The Simpsons Social media users compared her look to Marge Simpson’s iconic outfit.



Simpson's outfit itself is a nod to one of the most iconic yet somber fashions in American history: Jackie Kennedy’s pink Chanel suit. Infamously worn the day her husband, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, the original design features a “watermelon pink” wool fabric with navy trim and gold buttons.



Karoline Leavitt in pink Chanel is just 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jQGaW8sX7n — Vale (@Paternal_Sun) January 7, 2026 Source: @Paternal_Sun/X



Source: MEGA The suit also sparked references to Jackie Kennedy’s historic pink Chanel suit.



Jackie famously refused to change out of that bloodstained suit during Lyndon B. Johnson’s swearing-in, wanting the world to see “what they’ve done.” Her daughter, Caroline, later donated it to the National Archives, where it will remain sealed for 100 years.



Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt addressed serious foreign policy questions during the briefing.