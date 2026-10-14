Karoline Leavitt Says 'Forget the Haters' as She Defends 32-Year Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt isn't worried about what anyone thinks of her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.
The former White House press secretary, 32, defended the relationship with her much older partner, 61, during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, October 14, responding after a follower asked, "What advice would you give girls in age-gap relationships?"
Karoline Leavitt Defended Her 32-Year Age Gap With Husband Nicholas Riccio
"Forget the haters and follow your heart!" she wrote back. "Marrying this man was the best decision I ever made."
Leavitt described the real estate developer as the "best husband and dad in the world," adding, "Everyone gets why we are together when they actually meet him and see us together."
Karoline Leavitt Called Her Relationship With Nicholas Riccio 'Atypical'
Leavitt is no stranger to speculation surrounding her age gap with her husband, whom she married in January 2025.
During an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in March 2025, she admitted their relationship was "atypical."
"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she told host Megyn Kelly at the time. "He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career."
- Karoline Leavitt's Marriage Mocked by Critics After She Shares Rare Photo With Older Husband Nicholas Riccio: 'Dad and Daughter'
- Karoline Leavitt, 28, Reveals Awkward and 'Challenging Conversation' With Her Parents About Much Older Husband, 60
- Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gushes Over 'Handsome Hubs' Nicholas Riccio, 60, After Revealing 32-Year Age Gap
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Karoline Leavitt Lands Fox News Gig After Leaving White House Press Secretary Role
Leavitt made headlines earlier this month after Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced that the former press secretary would join Fox News as a contributor beginning November 1.
"Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape. We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms," Scott said in a statement on October 5.
Karoline Leavitt's Career Move Sparked Backlash
The career move sparked social media backlash as it came just weeks after Leavitt stepped down as White House press secretary, claiming she wanted to spend more time with her two young children.
"I thought she wanted to spend time with her family? Oh, I guess she doesn't wanna babysit an old man at home or in the White House," one user wrote via X, while a second said, "So she lied. She leaves the WH briefing room because she wants to devote more time to her 2 children, and yet she goes to Fox."
"I thought she [wanted] more time for her kids," a third pointed out.