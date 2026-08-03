Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gives Glimpse Inside Son's 2nd Birthday With Much-Older Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60: Photos

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she and her much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, celebrated their son's 2nd birthday. "A July full of joy ❤️🥰👶🏼👶🏼✈️🇺🇸," Leavitt, 28, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt shared photos celebrating her son's second birthday.

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Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Marked Son's 2nd Birthday

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt's son Nicholas 'Niko' Ricco turned 2 years old on July 10.

The wholesome photo series kicked off with the press secretary all smiles as she held her eldest son, Nicholas "Niko" Ricco, in front of a birthday cake decorated with blue and green dinosaurs. Karoline wore a plunging baby-blue sundress as her husband, 60, posed beside her, matching her laidback vibe in a striped shirt and black shorts.

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Karoline Leavitt Shared Photo of Her Newborn Daughter

Source: MEGA Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt welcomed their daughter Viviana 'Vivi' Ricco on May 1.

Karoline included a sweet photo of Niko posing with his younger sister, Viviana "Vivi" Ricco, who was born on May 1. The siblings looked adorable in matching Fourth of July-themed onesies. Many of Karoline's more than 3 million followers flooded the comments section with praise for the post. "What a beautiful mother and United States press secretary," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I absolutely adore you and your little family @karolineleavitt ❤️."

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Karoline Leavitt Faced Criticism Over Age Gap With Husband

Source: MEGA Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt tied the knot in January 2025.

The federal employee also had her critics, as many people mocked the 32-year age gap between her and her husband. "Grandpa with his daughter and grandson 😊," one troll said, while a second chimed in, "Her grandfather looks so happy spending a birthday with her kids."

Karoline Leavitt Called Nicholas Ricco the 'Best Dad'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt has previously publicly defended the age-gap with her husband, calling her him her 'rock.'