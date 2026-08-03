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Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gives Glimpse Inside Son's 2nd Birthday With Much-Older Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60: Photos

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA; @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt shared photos of her eldest son's 2nd birthday celebration.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she and her much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, celebrated their son's 2nd birthday.

"A July full of joy ❤️🥰👶🏼👶🏼✈️🇺🇸," Leavitt, 28, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.

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Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt shared photos celebrating her son's second birthday.

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Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Marked Son's 2nd Birthday

Photo of Karoline Leavitt's son Nicholas 'Niko' Ricco turned 2 years old on July 10.
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt's son Nicholas 'Niko' Ricco turned 2 years old on July 10.

The wholesome photo series kicked off with the press secretary all smiles as she held her eldest son, Nicholas "Niko" Ricco, in front of a birthday cake decorated with blue and green dinosaurs.

Karoline wore a plunging baby-blue sundress as her husband, 60, posed beside her, matching her laidback vibe in a striped shirt and black shorts.

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Karoline Leavitt Shared Photo of Her Newborn Daughter

Photo of Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt welcomed their daughter Viviana 'Vivi' Ricco on May 1.
Source: MEGA

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt welcomed their daughter Viviana 'Vivi' Ricco on May 1.

Karoline included a sweet photo of Niko posing with his younger sister, Viviana "Vivi" Ricco, who was born on May 1. The siblings looked adorable in matching Fourth of July-themed onesies.

Many of Karoline's more than 3 million followers flooded the comments section with praise for the post.

"What a beautiful mother and United States press secretary," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I absolutely adore you and your little family @karolineleavitt ❤️."

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Karoline Leavitt Faced Criticism Over Age Gap With Husband

Photo of Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt tied the knot in January 2025.
Source: MEGA

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt tied the knot in January 2025.

The federal employee also had her critics, as many people mocked the 32-year age gap between her and her husband.

"Grandpa with his daughter and grandson 😊," one troll said, while a second chimed in, "Her grandfather looks so happy spending a birthday with her kids."

Karoline Leavitt Called Nicholas Ricco the 'Best Dad'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt has previously publicly defended the age-gap with her husband, calling her him her 'rock.'
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt has previously publicly defended the age-gap with her husband, calling her him her 'rock.'

Karoline has previously addressed the attention surrounding her husband, whom she married in January 2025 after a two-year engagement.

"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in February. "He is the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for."

More recently, she praised him for looking after their daughter as she returned to her responsibilities in the White House after giving birth.

"The baby's good, she's perfect," she said during an appearance on Fox & Friends in late June. "I was telling y'all before we joined that my husband watched her overnight last night so I could get some sleep, so I know what I'm talking about this morning. So I'm feeling good."

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