Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gives Glimpse Inside Son's 2nd Birthday With Much-Older Husband Nicholas Riccio, 60: Photos
Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life as she and her much-older husband, Nicholas Riccio, celebrated their son's 2nd birthday.
"A July full of joy ❤️🥰👶🏼👶🏼✈️🇺🇸," Leavitt, 28, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 2.
Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio Marked Son's 2nd Birthday
The wholesome photo series kicked off with the press secretary all smiles as she held her eldest son, Nicholas "Niko" Ricco, in front of a birthday cake decorated with blue and green dinosaurs.
Karoline wore a plunging baby-blue sundress as her husband, 60, posed beside her, matching her laidback vibe in a striped shirt and black shorts.
Karoline Leavitt Shared Photo of Her Newborn Daughter
Karoline included a sweet photo of Niko posing with his younger sister, Viviana "Vivi" Ricco, who was born on May 1. The siblings looked adorable in matching Fourth of July-themed onesies.
Many of Karoline's more than 3 million followers flooded the comments section with praise for the post.
"What a beautiful mother and United States press secretary," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I absolutely adore you and your little family @karolineleavitt ❤️."
- Karoline Leavitt and Husband Trolled Over Staggering 32-Year Age Gap After Welcoming Baby No. 2: 'She Wasn’t Even Born When He Graduated High School'
- When Is Karoline Leavitt's Due Date? Everything to Know as White House Press Secretary Prepares for Maternity Leave
- Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Nicholas Riccio, 60: See the Cute Photo
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Karoline Leavitt Faced Criticism Over Age Gap With Husband
The federal employee also had her critics, as many people mocked the 32-year age gap between her and her husband.
"Grandpa with his daughter and grandson 😊," one troll said, while a second chimed in, "Her grandfather looks so happy spending a birthday with her kids."
Karoline Leavitt Called Nicholas Ricco the 'Best Dad'
Karoline has previously addressed the attention surrounding her husband, whom she married in January 2025 after a two-year engagement.
"He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock," she said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in February. "He is the father of my child, and he's the best dad I could ever ask for."
More recently, she praised him for looking after their daughter as she returned to her responsibilities in the White House after giving birth.
"The baby's good, she's perfect," she said during an appearance on Fox & Friends in late June. "I was telling y'all before we joined that my husband watched her overnight last night so I could get some sleep, so I know what I'm talking about this morning. So I'm feeling good."