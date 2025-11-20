or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

Karoline Leavitt Shockingly Defends Donald Trump’s Call to Execute Members of Congress as Press Secretary Insists He Rejects 'Dangerous Rhetoric'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to President Donald Trump's recent call to execute members of Congress for 'seditious' behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump’s recent call to execute members of Congress for “seditious” behavior, insisting that the president opposes “dangerous rhetoric.”

During a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, November 20, Leavitt was asked if government officials and the military should still follow presidential orders even if they are deemed unlawful by legal experts.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Addressed Trump's Comments

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Karoline Leavitt responded to reporters after Donald Trump made comments about executing members of Congress.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt responded to reporters after Donald Trump made comments about executing members of Congress.

The reporter referenced a recently released video by six Democratic senators and representatives — all military veterans — reminding service members that they are required to refuse unlawful orders. Trump slammed the move as “treason” and suggested lawmakers' actions warranted capital punishment.

“The president expects his Cabinet officials to follow the law and to demand accountability and hold people accountable for their dangerous rhetoric,” Leavitt said. “If these were Republicans that urged defiance of orders from the president and chain of command, this entire room would be up in arms. Instead, it is the other way around. That’s quite telling.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Said 'Seditious Behavior' Should Be Punished by Death

Photo of President Donald Trump said that 'seditious behavior' should be punishable by death.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump said that 'seditious behavior' should be punishable by death.

Trump raised eyebrows earlier that day when he wrote that “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by Death,” via his Truth Social account, hours after reposting an article by The Washington Examiner with the caption, “Democratic veterans in Congress urges service members to refuse unspecified unlawful orders.”

Leavitt was pressed directly by CBS News’ chief White House correspondent, Nancy Cordes, who referenced Trump’s social media post: “This morning, President Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of seditious behavior punishable by death. Just to be clear, does the President want to execute members of Congress?”

MORE ON:
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Leavitt Encourged Service Members to Not 'Defy President's Lawful Orders'

image of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said United States Congress members 'conspired together' in regards to the video sent to servicemen.
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said United States Congress members 'conspired together' in regards to the video sent to servicemen.

“Let’s be clear about what the president is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the President’s response, but not what brought the president to responding in this way. You have sitting members of the United States Congress who conspired together to orchestrate a video message to members of the United States military, to active duty service members, to members of the national security apparatus, encouraging them to defy the President’s lawful orders,” replied Leavitt.

Leavitt Said Not Listening Leads to 'People Getting Killed'

Photo of Karoline Leavitt said if servicemen don't listen to orders, it could lead to 'people getting killed.'
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt said if servicemen don't listen to orders, it could lead to 'people getting killed.'

Although the Democratic leader's video urged service members to reject unlawful orders, Leavitt warned that defying the chain of command could result in "people getting killed."

"It can lead to chaos, and that’s what these members of Congress, who swore an oath to abide by the Constitution, are essentially encouraging,” Leavitt continued. “We have 1.3 [million] active duty service members in this country, and if they hear this radical message from sitting members of Congress, that could inspire chaos and it could incite violence.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.