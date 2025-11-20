Karoline Leavitt Shockingly Defends Donald Trump’s Call to Execute Members of Congress as Press Secretary Insists He Rejects 'Dangerous Rhetoric'

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended President Donald Trump’s recent call to execute members of Congress for “seditious” behavior, insisting that the president opposes “dangerous rhetoric.” During a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, November 20, Leavitt was asked if government officials and the military should still follow presidential orders even if they are deemed unlawful by legal experts.

White House Press Secretary Addressed Trump's Comments

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt responded to reporters after Donald Trump made comments about executing members of Congress.

The reporter referenced a recently released video by six Democratic senators and representatives — all military veterans — reminding service members that they are required to refuse unlawful orders. Trump slammed the move as “treason” and suggested lawmakers' actions warranted capital punishment. “The president expects his Cabinet officials to follow the law and to demand accountability and hold people accountable for their dangerous rhetoric,” Leavitt said. “If these were Republicans that urged defiance of orders from the president and chain of command, this entire room would be up in arms. Instead, it is the other way around. That’s quite telling.”

Trump Said 'Seditious Behavior' Should Be Punished by Death

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump said that 'seditious behavior' should be punishable by death.

Trump raised eyebrows earlier that day when he wrote that “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by Death,” via his Truth Social account, hours after reposting an article by The Washington Examiner with the caption, “Democratic veterans in Congress urges service members to refuse unspecified unlawful orders.” Leavitt was pressed directly by CBS News’ chief White House correspondent, Nancy Cordes, who referenced Trump’s social media post: “This morning, President Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of seditious behavior punishable by death. Just to be clear, does the President want to execute members of Congress?”

Leavitt Encourged Service Members to Not 'Defy President's Lawful Orders'

Source: MEGA White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said United States Congress members 'conspired together' in regards to the video sent to servicemen.

“Let’s be clear about what the president is responding to, because many in this room want to talk about the President’s response, but not what brought the president to responding in this way. You have sitting members of the United States Congress who conspired together to orchestrate a video message to members of the United States military, to active duty service members, to members of the national security apparatus, encouraging them to defy the President’s lawful orders,” replied Leavitt.

Leavitt Said Not Listening Leads to 'People Getting Killed'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said if servicemen don't listen to orders, it could lead to 'people getting killed.'