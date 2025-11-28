or
Article continues below advertisement
Karoline Leavitt, 28, Gushes Over 'Handsome Hubs' Nicholas Riccio, 60, After Revealing 32-Year Age Gap

Karoline Leavitt spent Thanksgiving with her 'handsome' husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Karoline Leavitt is showing off her man on Thanksgiving.

Leavitt, 28, gushed over her "handsome hubs," Nicholas Riccio, cutting up a turkey in a photo posted via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 27.

Karoline Leavitt Praised Her 'Handsome' Husband

In the snap, Riccio, 60, wore a black, white and gray striped flannel as he carved a very-toasted bird that was taken out of the oven.

Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in American history, is candid about the large 32-year age gap with her spouse, whom she married in January.

“It's definitely a challenging conversation to have at first," Leavitt explained of telling her parents about her and Riccio age gap during an appearance on Miranda Devine’s "Pod Force One" podcast on November 19.

Karoline Leavitt Married Nicholas Riccio in January

Riccio is five years older than Leavitt’s mother, a detail that initially raised eyebrows. But she said their impressions changed once they met him.

"Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends," she said.

Leavitt and Riccio tied the knot in January, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Riccio, a successful real estate developer, launched his company Riccio Enterprises after taking real estate courses and building his career in the field.

Karoline Leavitt Defended Her Relationship

The White House press secretary, who welcomed their son in July 2024, explained that the two families now blend well.

"I mean, it’s a typical family relationship, and my husband has such respect for my parents in the way that they raised me," Leavitt said. "We all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

More recently, Leavitt explained that her job in the White House made it hard to make plans with her family.

"Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t," Leavitt said in an interview published on Wednesday, November 26. "We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family."

Karoline Leavitt Is Positive About the Future

Although it hasn’t been the most successful year for trips, Leavitt continues to stay positive about the future.

"My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events," she told a news outlet. "But that’s part of the job, and it’s what makes it fun and challenging and keeps every day new. And it’s, you know, it’s temporary. We’re one year down. We’ve got three to go."

