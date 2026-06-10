NEWS Karoline Leavitt Reignites Lip Filler Rumors as She Snuggles Up to Baby Girl in New Maternity Photos Source: MEGA;@karolineleavitt/instagram Karoline Leavitt has sparked a fresh wave of debate on social media about what cosmetic procedures she's had done. Rebecca Friedman June 10 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt has reignited a debate about cosmetic procedures as she fueled lip injection rumors with a recent social media dump. Donald Trump's press secretary, who is currently on maternity leave, uploaded new photos via Instagram on Monday, June 8, to showcase recent moments with her two kids. "May memories.💗 So grateful for this precious time with my sweet babies," Leavitt captioned the post — which featured a picture of the 28-year-old smiling as her newborn daughter slept on her chest.

Article continues below advertisement

'Botox Barbie'

Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram Social media users accused Karoline Leavitt of getting fresh lip filler injections.

In the photo, small red dots could be seen around Leavitt's lips, causing social media users to speculate about whether she received fresh lip filler after giving birth to her second child. "Lip injection shots visible in the maternity ward is crazy work," one hater snubbed in reaction to the image circulating on X, as another troll quipped, "They gave her the epidural and she was like, 'WHILE I'M NOT FEELING ANYTHING... HIT THIS FACE UP.' Meanwhile, a third critic harshly dubbed Leavitt "Botox Barbie."

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Has 'Unusual' Age Gap With Husband

Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram Karolin Leavitt gave birth to her second child on May 1.

Others were more concerned about the drastic age gap between Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60. "My favorite fun fact about her is that she has the same age gap as my parents do... with me..." one individual mocked, as someone else teased, "Hubby is here for a good time, not a long time." Leavitt remains unbothered by her husband being more than 30 years older than her. In November 2025, she appeared on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast to address her admittedly "very unusual" relationship dynamic.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram Karoline Leavitt shared new maternity photos via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

'Could You Not Find Boys Your Own Age?'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is currently on maternity leave amid her role as Donald Trump's press secretary.

"Could you not find boys your own age who are as mature?" host Miranda Devine asked at the time, to which Leavitt responded, "Honestly? No." "We met during my congressional campaign," she explained. "A friend of mine who owns a restaurant is also a mutual friend of my husband's, and he invited my husband to my event at his restaurant, and we met. We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then of course we fell in love."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Is Just an Amazing Guy'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt, 28, is more than 30 years younger than her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60.

"And here we are today, we’re married with a beautiful baby, and he is just an amazing guy," Leavitt added in reference to her and Riccio's first child, son Niko. Leavitt and Riccio welcomed Niko in 2024. They went on to marry in January 2025, days before Trump's inauguration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt admitted her age-gap marriage is 'very unusual.'