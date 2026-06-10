Karoline Leavitt Reignites Lip Filler Rumors as She Snuggles Up to Baby Girl in New Maternity Photos
June 10 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has reignited a debate about cosmetic procedures as she fueled lip injection rumors with a recent social media dump.
Donald Trump's press secretary, who is currently on maternity leave, uploaded new photos via Instagram on Monday, June 8, to showcase recent moments with her two kids.
"May memories.💗 So grateful for this precious time with my sweet babies," Leavitt captioned the post — which featured a picture of the 28-year-old smiling as her newborn daughter slept on her chest.
'Botox Barbie'
In the photo, small red dots could be seen around Leavitt's lips, causing social media users to speculate about whether she received fresh lip filler after giving birth to her second child.
"Lip injection shots visible in the maternity ward is crazy work," one hater snubbed in reaction to the image circulating on X, as another troll quipped, "They gave her the epidural and she was like, 'WHILE I'M NOT FEELING ANYTHING... HIT THIS FACE UP.'
Meanwhile, a third critic harshly dubbed Leavitt "Botox Barbie."
Karoline Leavitt Has 'Unusual' Age Gap With Husband
Others were more concerned about the drastic age gap between Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60.
"My favorite fun fact about her is that she has the same age gap as my parents do... with me..." one individual mocked, as someone else teased, "Hubby is here for a good time, not a long time."
Leavitt remains unbothered by her husband being more than 30 years older than her. In November 2025, she appeared on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast to address her admittedly "very unusual" relationship dynamic.
'Could You Not Find Boys Your Own Age?'
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"Could you not find boys your own age who are as mature?" host Miranda Devine asked at the time, to which Leavitt responded, "Honestly? No."
"We met during my congressional campaign," she explained. "A friend of mine who owns a restaurant is also a mutual friend of my husband's, and he invited my husband to my event at his restaurant, and we met. We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then of course we fell in love."
'He Is Just an Amazing Guy'
"And here we are today, we’re married with a beautiful baby, and he is just an amazing guy," Leavitt added in reference to her and Riccio's first child, son Niko.
Leavitt and Riccio welcomed Niko in 2024. They went on to marry in January 2025, days before Trump's inauguration.
Leavitt is currently taking some time off as press secretary after giving birth to her and Riccio's daughter.
"On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕," she announced via Instagram last month. "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.🙏."