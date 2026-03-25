'Where's Grandpa?': Karoline Leavitt's Much Older Husband Sparks Concern as He's Missing From Her Baby Shower

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Karoline Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, sparked chatter online after he was absent from her recent baby shower. On Monday, March 23, Katie Miller — wife of Stephen Miller — shared photos from the 28-year-old’s celebration. The snaps showed the White House press secretary, 28, glowing alongside Katie and Pam Bondi as they marked the upcoming arrival of her second child.

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Source: @KatieMiller/X Karoline Leavitt celebrated her baby shower with friends.

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“Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl," Katie wrote in the caption of her X post. Still, it didn’t take long for social media users to zero in on Nicholas’ absence. "Where’s Grandpa? I mean her husband," one user wrote. "Wow! Wonder where the 'old man' literally was, and not Trump, but her rich hubby at least twice her age,” another added. A third chimed in, “That kid will pop out looking like [Donald] Trump.”

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Celebrating the great @karolineleavitt and her baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qgyt4eH8Hx — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) March 22, 2026 Source: @KatieMiller/X

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Others piled on with comments like, "Where's her granddaddy husband?" and "Her old homeless baby daddy get kicked out yet?"

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The buzz comes as Karoline recently shared a more cryptic message with her followers on Instagram, writing, "Things you'll never regret: Praying, Putting your phone down, listening over talking, calling your mom, reading the bible, investing in memories, being thankful, forgiving others, forgiving yourself, giving a compliment, drinking more water, saying 'I love you' and trusting god."

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Source: @KatieMiller/X;MEGA The White House press secretary's much older husband was not seen at the event.

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Karoline and Nicholas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in January 2025, just days before Donald’s second inauguration. The businessman built his career as a real estate developer after launching Riccio Enterprises. As the youngest White House press secretary in history, Karoline has also been open about their 32-year age gap. "It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first,” she shared on “Pod Force One” in November 2025.

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In fact, Nicholas is five years older than her mother, which initially gave her parents pause. Over time, she said their perspective changed. "Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends," she explained.

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Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt, 28. has spoken about their age gap before.

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The couple welcomed their son in July 2024 before officially tying the knot, and Karoline often shares glimpses of their family life online.

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Source: MEGA Social media users questioned Nicholas Riccio's absence from the baby shower.

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She’s also been honest about how her demanding job impacts their relationship. “Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t,” she admitted in another interview. “We just roll with it. If there’s a night where I happen to become free, then we take full advantage of that as a family.”