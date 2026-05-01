When Is Karoline Leavitt's Due Date? Everything to Know as White House Press Secretary Prepares for Maternity Leave

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When Did Karoline Leavitt Announce Her Second Pregnancy?

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt is soon-to-be mom-of-two.

Karoline Leavitt is nearing a new chapter as a mom-of-two. The White House press secretary confirmed she was expecting her second child with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, in an Instagram post on December 26, 2025. "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️ My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can't wait to watch our son become a big brother," she disclosed. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth." She also thanked President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles "for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House." She added, "2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom! 💗." Leavitt had her baby shower in March attended by her friends, including Pam Bondi and Katie Miller.

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When Is Karoline Leavitt Expected to Give Birth to Her Second Child?

Source: MEGA She gave birth to her first child in July 2024.

Leavitt said she was having her second child in May. She also told reporters outside the White House on April 24 that it would likely be her "last gaggle for some time." "As you can see, I'm about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon," she said, adding the media "will be in very good hands" with her colleagues during her maternity leave. Leavitt continued, "And I know all of you have the president's phone number personally, so I have no doubt that you will have [no] shortage of statements from this building while I'm gone."

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Was Karoline Leavitt Present at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Source: MEGA Shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

For one of her final appearances before her scheduled maternity leave, Leavitt hit the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25 alongside her husband. The glamorous affair made headlines after an alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to shoot at Trump and other administration officials. Following the incident, Leavitt called the alleged shooter a "depraved crazy person" while describing Trump as "truly fearless." "What was supposed to be a fun night at the [WHCA] dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible," she wrote on X. She added, "I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service. President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end. Thank you to law enforcement for keeping all of us safe, including the brave agent who took a bullet to the chest and immediately moved to neutralize the shooter. Pray for our country."

Who Will Take Over for Karoline Leavitt During Her Maternity Leave?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump named Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary in November 2024.