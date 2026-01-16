Politics Fuming Karoline Leavitt Loses It on Reporter Questioning Fatal ICE Shooting: 'You're a Left-Wing Hack' Source: mega The White House Press Secretary freaked out on a reporter for declaring the killing of Renee Good 'reckless' and unjustifiable.' Allie Fasanella Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Smoke was practically coming out of Karoline Leavitt's ears as she responded to criticism over the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota. During a Thursday, January 15, press briefing, the White House Press Secretary tore into a reporter who called her out for "defending ICE agents" and questioned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for saying that "they're [ICE] doing everything correctly." "An ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably," he declared, to which she shot back, "Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion."

'You're Not a Reporter'

Source: mega 'You're a left-wing hack,' she hurled at the reporter.

"You're a left-wing hack," she went on. "You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist. And it's so clear by the premise question." Donald Trump's mouthpiece continued to lay into him, reiterating that he's not a real journalist, and told him,"You shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."

BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt just lost it on a reporter who called out the Trump administration over ICE's mistakes.



Journalist: "Earlier you were defending ICE agents generally. Secretary Noem spoke to media and said that ICE is doing ‘everything correctly.’ 32 people died in ICE… pic.twitter.com/DorPBrItNq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 15, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/x Karoline Leavitt attacked a reporter for questioning the actions of ICE.

Social Media Reactions to Karoline Leavitt's Outburst

Source: mega 'You shouldn't even be sitting in that seat,' Karoline Leavitt said.

People were quick to respond to Leavitt's attack of the reporter, with many criticizing her for verbally assaulting the man. "If you DARE question a single thing or have an opinion that slightly differs from theirs, you’re a 'left wing hack' and being paid to spread propaganda… ???" one person wrote. "It’s genuinely worrying that ppl who lead an entire country think ANYONE on the other side shouldn’t be accounted for." Meanwhile, another X user gave props to the journalist, writing, "Every single reporter should be asking these questions and holding these people accountable. good for him."

Source: mega Social media users called Karoline Leavitt 'evil.'

A third chimed in, "Shouldn't be allowed in the room because he opposes cold blooded murder, trumps government," while a fourth added, "Every journalist in that room should’ve risen as one body and walked." Others on X branded Leavitt "evil," "the devil himself" and "a mess."

Source: mega 'Every journalist in that room should’ve risen as one body and walked out,' another X user wrote.