Fuming Karoline Leavitt Loses It on Reporter Questioning Fatal ICE Shooting: 'You're a Left-Wing Hack'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET
Smoke was practically coming out of Karoline Leavitt's ears as she responded to criticism over the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota.
During a Thursday, January 15, press briefing, the White House Press Secretary tore into a reporter who called her out for "defending ICE agents" and questioned Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for saying that "they're [ICE] doing everything correctly."
"An ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably," he declared, to which she shot back, "Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion."
'You're Not a Reporter'
"You're a left-wing hack," she went on. "You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist. And it's so clear by the premise question."
Donald Trump's mouthpiece continued to lay into him, reiterating that he's not a real journalist, and told him,"You shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."
Social Media Reactions to Karoline Leavitt's Outburst
People were quick to respond to Leavitt's attack of the reporter, with many criticizing her for verbally assaulting the man.
"If you DARE question a single thing or have an opinion that slightly differs from theirs, you’re a 'left wing hack' and being paid to spread propaganda… ???" one person wrote. "It’s genuinely worrying that ppl who lead an entire country think ANYONE on the other side shouldn’t be accounted for."
Meanwhile, another X user gave props to the journalist, writing, "Every single reporter should be asking these questions and holding these people accountable. good for him."
- Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Disgusting' Hillary Clinton for Praising ICE Protesters: 'You're Directly Endangering Lives'
- 'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Kristi Noem for Continuously 'Lying to the American People' After Her Response to Minnesota ICE Shooting
- Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tries to Spin His 'Unhinged Eating Habits'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A third chimed in, "Shouldn't be allowed in the room because he opposes cold blooded murder, trumps government," while a fourth added, "Every journalist in that room should’ve risen as one body and walked."
Others on X branded Leavitt "evil," "the devil himself" and "a mess."
Leavitt's outburst comes after the DHS secretary claimed Good was committing "domestic terrorism" when she was shot in the head, accusing the Minneapolis woman of trying to run down the ICE agents with her car.
Many across the nation have been protesting the deadly shooting that occurred on Wednesday, January 7, arguing that it was murder.
Even Casey Anthony, the woman notoriously accused of killing her daughter in 2008, called out the administration for protecting ICE agents.
In a recent Substack post addressing Vice President J.D. Vance directly, Anthony wrote, "There is no such thing as a federal law-enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this administration. This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."