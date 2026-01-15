or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Casey Anthony
OK LogoPolitics

Casey Anthony Demands Minnesota ICE Shooting Be Investigated as She Slams J.D. Vance for Protecting 'Gestapo' Agents: 'We Are Watching'

composite photo of j.d. vance, casey anthony and a poster about renee good's fatal shooting
Source: mega

The former mom charged with murdering her daughter labeled the fatal shooting of Renee Good a 'crime.'

Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Casey Anthony, the woman accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008, is speaking out about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., that left a protestor dead.

Renee Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday, January 7, and many are labeling it murder. Anthony, who was previously known as "America’s most hated mom," is arguing the administration is protecting ICE agents from charges.

In a recent Substack post addressing Vice President J.D. Vance directly, she wrote, "There is no such thing as a federal law-enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this administration. This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE."

'Release the Reports'

image of Casey Anthony said the ICE shooting 'needs to be investigated.'
Source: mega

Casey Anthony said the ICE shooting 'needs to be investigated.'

The controversial public figure acquitted of murder in 2011 continued, calling the shooting a "crime" that "needs to be investigated."

"Release the reports. Release the body camera footage if there is any," she penned. "Hold this man accountable as you would if the woman he shot in cold blood would have fired upon him or anyone else."

Casey went on to blast the VP for being "complicit" in shielding ICE agents from the law, declaring she won't be "blindly lead astray" by the administration's "lies and manipulation of the facts."

'Where Is the Justice?'

image of 'We are watching,' Casey Anthony warned.
Source: mega

'We are watching,' Casey Anthony warned.

"We are watching," she warned. "We are holding our government officials accountable. We are holding our federal law-enforcement agents accountable. This is the ninth shooting since September. Where is the justice these victims and their families deserve?"

The deadly shooting took place during an ICE enforcement operation in Minneapolis, which Renee was protesting at the time of her death. The vice president and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem continue to insist the agent was acting in self-defense when he shot at Renee's windshield, claiming she was threatening to run him down with her car.

Casey Anthony

Inside Casey Anthony's Attempt to Reinvent Herself

image of Casey Anthony was acquitted in the murder of her daughter in 2011.
Source: mega

Casey Anthony was acquitted in the murder of her daughter in 2011.

Casey's statements come months after she was criticized for attempting to "rebrand" herself with a new TikTok "series."

In March 2025, the 39-year-old posted a video from her car in which she described herself as a "legal advocate" and a "researcher."

"The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself,” she said. "I’m doing this both personally for me but in a professional capacity. Moving forward, the majority of what you will see will be me speaking in a professional capacity."

She added that her goal was to “continue to help give a voice to people.”

image of Casey Anthony was previously branded 'America's most hated mom.'
Source: mega

Casey Anthony was previously branded 'America's most hated mom.'

Social media users were quick to hate on Casey's attempt at reinvention, with many lambasting her for what happened to Caylee.

"Your daughter deserved a voice but you took that away from her so plz just Make a U-Turn," one critic wrote. She eventually turned off the comments on the video.

