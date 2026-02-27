Karoline Leavitt Reveals Donald Trump's Possible Interest in Aliens

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt openly discussed President Donald Trump’s potential views on extraterrestrial life during a recent interaction with Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter. When asked about Trump’s beliefs regarding aliens, Leavitt expressed surprise, stating, “A speech on aliens would be news to me. That sounds very exciting, though.”

Karoline Leavitt discussed Donald Trump's possible views on extraterrestrials.

Leavitt’s comments came after Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, claimed that the president had prepared a speech on the subject. This revelation created a buzz, prompting inquiries into whether Donald is considering addressing the topic publicly.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, claimed that the president had prepared a speech on the subject.

The discussion gained momentum following former President Barack Obama’s remarks during a podcast on February 14. When Brian Tyler Cohen asked Barack if aliens exist, he replied, “They’re real. But I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51.” Barrack’s statement generated a mixed response across social media platforms, leading him to clarify his comments in an Instagram post the following day. He emphasized the vastness of the universe while noting, “the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low.”

Barack Obama recently addressed aliens during a podcast.

In a separate statement aboard Air Force One, Donald addressed the issue, stating, “I don’t know if they’re real or not.” He also criticized Barack for allegedly disclosing classified information during his podcast appearance. “He made a big mistake giving out classified information,” Donald remarked.

Donald Trump later announced plans to review and release related government files.