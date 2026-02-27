or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoNEWS

Karoline Leavitt Reveals Donald Trump's Possible Interest in Aliens

split photo of Karoline Leavitt & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt commented on Donald Trump’s plans to review extraterrestrial files.

Profile Image

Feb. 27 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt openly discussed President Donald Trump’s potential views on extraterrestrial life during a recent interaction with Newsmax correspondent Mike Carter.

When asked about Trump’s beliefs regarding aliens, Leavitt expressed surprise, stating, “A speech on aliens would be news to me. That sounds very exciting, though.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Karoline Leavitt discussed Donald Trump’s possible views on extraterrestrials.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt discussed Donald Trump’s possible views on extraterrestrials.

Article continues below advertisement

Leavitt’s comments came after Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, claimed that the president had prepared a speech on the subject. This revelation created a buzz, prompting inquiries into whether Donald is considering addressing the topic publicly.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, claimed that the president had prepared a speech on the subject.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, claimed that the president had prepared a speech on the subject.

Article continues below advertisement

The discussion gained momentum following former President Barack Obama’s remarks during a podcast on February 14. When Brian Tyler Cohen asked Barack if aliens exist, he replied, “They’re real. But I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51.”

Barrack’s statement generated a mixed response across social media platforms, leading him to clarify his comments in an Instagram post the following day. He emphasized the vastness of the universe while noting, “the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low.”

MORE ON:
Karoline Leavitt Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barack Obama recently addressed aliens during a podcast.
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama recently addressed aliens during a podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate statement aboard Air Force One, Donald addressed the issue, stating, “I don’t know if they’re real or not.”

He also criticized Barack for allegedly disclosing classified information during his podcast appearance. “He made a big mistake giving out classified information,” Donald remarked.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump later announced plans to review and release related government files.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later announced plans to review and release related government files.

In a significant development, the president announced plans to declassify government files related to extraterrestrial life. He stated, “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.