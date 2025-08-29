Karrueche Tran Says She's Having 'Fun' Dating Amid Deion Sanders Romance Rumors
During her appearance on the “What’s Next With J. Ryan” podcast, Karrueche Tran was asked the burning question everyone wants to know.
“Is she dating right now?” host Ryan asked Christina Milian, who was sitting next to her friend Tran. The trio began to laugh before Tran replied, “Yeah, I’m dating.”
As the podcaster dug for answers about her rumored romance with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, 58, he questioned Tran if she was “having fun.” The 37-year-old happily elaborated, “Yeah. If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”
Tran went on to explain, “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”
She continued, “I don’t have the time for it. I rather be at home, namaste, chile, in bed at 9 o’clock doing my own thing if I’m not happy. So yeah, I’m in a good place.”
Karrueche Tran Supports Deion Sanders Amid Bladder Surgery
Tran and Sanders shocked fans when they were romantically linked for the first time in July 2025. At the time, the University of Colorado Buffaloes football coach had been rushed to the hospital to undergo bladder removal surgery. The Claws actress was seen in tears as she sat by his bedside.
After Sanders’ health scare, he appeared on retired NFL player Asante Samuel’s “Say What Needs to Be Said” podcast, where he was asked about his connection to Tran. Although he dodged the questions about their involvement, Sanders never denied his alleged relationship with her.
Karrueche Tran's Dating History
Before being linked to Sanders, whom she has a 21-year age gap with, Tran dated former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz from 2017 to 2021.
Cruz opened up about their split on the “Pivot” podcast in 2023, saying it was nothing “malicious” and that “life happened.”
“It was just two people going separate ways, going in separate directions in life — and one person feeling like they needed to do that on their own, and one person feeling like they couldn’t, and we go our separate ways,” he elaborated. “It’s literally that simple. [We’re] still friends to this day.”
Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown
Tran’s most notable relationship was with R&B artist Chris Brown. The former couple dated between 2011 and 2015 before Brown fathered a child with another woman, leading to their breakup. Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the “No Guidance” singer after she presented evidence of him threatening to kill her.