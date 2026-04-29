Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Shares Chilling New Theory as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly three months into the investigation, Nancy Guthrie remains missing — and now, a former FBI agent is weighing in with a chilling new theory about what may have happened. During an episode of “Brian Entin Investigates,” ex-FBI agent Steve Moore shared his thoughts on the case, including the possibility that more than one person was involved in the suspected kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Brian Entin/Youtube Brian Entin continues to report on the case.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained that while it’s possible a single person abducted the 84-year-old Tucson, Ariz., resident, multiple suspects are “more likely.” “Some people very, very rightly say that it’s hard to imagine a single person doing this. But at the same time, you can’t put your weight down on the ice,” Moore told host Brian Entin. “In my opinion, the finest investigative organization in the world is having trouble with this case. So I don’t want to sit here on the internet and say I would have done this differently, or I would have done, I believe, this and this and this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Brian Entin/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Early in the investigation, surveillance footage from Guthrie’s doorbell camera surfaced, showing a possible masked suspect. As of now, that individual has not been publicly identified.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Surveillance footage showed a masked individual, though no one has been publicly identified.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Moore doubled down on his perspective. “I think both are possible,” he continued. “I think it’s more likely statistically that it was two people. But when you go back and you look at a lot of the famous kidnapping cases in history, occasionally they are and frequently they are sole individuals.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, another former FBI expert sees things differently. Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente told an outlet on Monday, April 27, that the blood evidence found on Guthrie’s front porch suggests a single attacker. "If there was no blood spatter pattern inside the house, then outside by the front door or while she was going through the door this is where she put up a fight or refused to go any further," the retired FBI supervisory special agent said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Former FBI agent Steve Moore believes multiple suspects are involved in the suspected kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is where she was assaulted," Clemente explained. "Most likely struck in the nose or mouth. She fell to her knees or on the ground, aspirated, then coughed up blood, which also dripped around the same spot."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram FBI profiler Jim Clemente argued that the blood evidence points to a single attacker.

Article continues below advertisement

Guthrie — the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie — disappeared from her upscale Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1. At the time, a masked intruder was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera around the time she was believed to have been taken. Investigators also confirmed that droplets of blood found near the front door belonged to Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, authorities have not confirmed whether one or multiple suspects were involved in the alleged abduction. Jim, however, remains convinced it was the work of a lone individual — largely because of how chaotic the scene appeared.