Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Shares Chilling New Theory as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing
April 29 2026, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
Nearly three months into the investigation, Nancy Guthrie remains missing — and now, a former FBI agent is weighing in with a chilling new theory about what may have happened.
During an episode of “Brian Entin Investigates,” ex-FBI agent Steve Moore shared his thoughts on the case, including the possibility that more than one person was involved in the suspected kidnapping.
He explained that while it’s possible a single person abducted the 84-year-old Tucson, Ariz., resident, multiple suspects are “more likely.”
“Some people very, very rightly say that it’s hard to imagine a single person doing this. But at the same time, you can’t put your weight down on the ice,” Moore told host Brian Entin. “In my opinion, the finest investigative organization in the world is having trouble with this case. So I don’t want to sit here on the internet and say I would have done this differently, or I would have done, I believe, this and this and this.”
Early in the investigation, surveillance footage from Guthrie’s doorbell camera surfaced, showing a possible masked suspect. As of now, that individual has not been publicly identified.
Still, Moore doubled down on his perspective.
“I think both are possible,” he continued. “I think it’s more likely statistically that it was two people. But when you go back and you look at a lot of the famous kidnapping cases in history, occasionally they are and frequently they are sole individuals.”
However, another former FBI expert sees things differently.
Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente told an outlet on Monday, April 27, that the blood evidence found on Guthrie’s front porch suggests a single attacker.
"If there was no blood spatter pattern inside the house, then outside by the front door or while she was going through the door this is where she put up a fight or refused to go any further," the retired FBI supervisory special agent said.
- Nancy Guthrie Case: Blood Evidence 'Rules Out' More Than One Abductor, Ex-FBI Profiler Insists
- Nancy Guthrie 'Fought' Kidnapper Before She Was 'Blitzed' and Shoved Into a Car, Former FBI Agents Speculates
- Nancy Guthrie Suspect Likely 'Changed His Appearance' to Remain Under Radar 78 Days After Missing Mom's Disappearance
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"This is where she was assaulted," Clemente explained. "Most likely struck in the nose or mouth. She fell to her knees or on the ground, aspirated, then coughed up blood, which also dripped around the same spot."
Guthrie — the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie — disappeared from her upscale Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.
At the time, a masked intruder was captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera around the time she was believed to have been taken. Investigators also confirmed that droplets of blood found near the front door belonged to Nancy.
So far, authorities have not confirmed whether one or multiple suspects were involved in the alleged abduction.
Jim, however, remains convinced it was the work of a lone individual — largely because of how chaotic the scene appeared.
He argued that the blood evidence on the porch “rules out more than one person,” noting that “if two people had control of her as they were leaving the house, she would never have fallen to the ground.”
"They would have been in control of her body and prevented her from resisting and fighting and falling after she was struck in the face," the expert told Fox News Digital.