Has Nancy Guthrie Been Found? Everything to Know About the Other 'Nancy' Amid Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance

The police department leading Nancy Guthrie's case is under scrutiny after a shocking post widely criticized as misleading.

On April 16, the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted an announcement on X, stating "Update: Nancy has been located." Though it fueled the belief the 84-year-old had been found, the post included a photo of "vulnerable adult" named Nancy Radakovich, who went missing the same day.

There was also a large "LOCATED" label splashed across the flyer, almost obscuring the photo of the woman with short brown hair and creating confusion at first glance.

As a result, social media users flooded the post with scathing criticism of the sheriff's department.

One wrote, "You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!"

"With 'Nancy' Guthrie being a high profile case across the world, you all did not have any discernment to revise the headline with the surname of Nancy," another pointed out. "Yes, the photo is there but it was very misleading at first glance. Even w/the outcry you don't change it."

A third said, "I'm embarrassed for my town. How disgusting! Making post as click bait?! Please don't say that was not the intent. If you go back and look at all the other missing persons posts, they have the first and last name."

"I'm beginning to think Pima County Sheriff's Department is actually a satirical organization. It's the only explanation for this post. Do you guys require a civil service exam or are you a take what we can get department," a fourth user added.