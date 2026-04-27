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Has Nancy Guthrie Been Found? Everything to Know About the Other 'Nancy' Amid Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance

has nancy guthrie been found savannah guthrie mom disappearance
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Pima County Sheriff's Department's X shared a post that read, 'Update: Nancy has been located.'

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April 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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The Truth Behind the 'Nancy Has Been Located' Message

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

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The police department leading Nancy Guthrie's case is under scrutiny after a shocking post widely criticized as misleading.

On April 16, the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted an announcement on X, stating "Update: Nancy has been located." Though it fueled the belief the 84-year-old had been found, the post included a photo of "vulnerable adult" named Nancy Radakovich, who went missing the same day.

There was also a large "LOCATED" label splashed across the flyer, almost obscuring the photo of the woman with short brown hair and creating confusion at first glance.

As a result, social media users flooded the post with scathing criticism of the sheriff's department.

One wrote, "You need to fire your social media manager. This was so out of touch!"

"With 'Nancy' Guthrie being a high profile case across the world, you all did not have any discernment to revise the headline with the surname of Nancy," another pointed out. "Yes, the photo is there but it was very misleading at first glance. Even w/the outcry you don't change it."

A third said, "I'm embarrassed for my town. How disgusting! Making post as click bait?! Please don't say that was not the intent. If you go back and look at all the other missing persons posts, they have the first and last name."

"I'm beginning to think Pima County Sheriff's Department is actually a satirical organization. It's the only explanation for this post. Do you guys require a civil service exam or are you a take what we can get department," a fourth user added.

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Who Is Nancy Radakovich?

has nancy guthrie been found savannah guthrie mom disappearance
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/X

The department has left the post unchanged despite backlash.

Based on the sheriff's department's earlier post, the "Nancy" they located is an 82-year-old who went missing near River Road and Campbell Avenue on April 16.

According to local news outlets, Radakovich was last seen "wearing a bright pink jumpsuit and black sandals." She drove away from the area in a silver Toyota Avalon sedan at around 3:40 p.m. local time and was found safe before 8 p.m.

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Has Nancy Guthrie Been Found?

has nancy guthrie been found savannah guthrie mom disappearance
Source: NBC

Social media users criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department over the misleading update.

As of press time, Savannah Guthrie's mother remains missing, 80 days after she was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Ariz.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1.

What Are the Latest Developments in the Search for Nancy Guthrie?

has nancy guthrie been found savannah guthrie mom disappearance
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

Nearly three months since Nancy went missing, a source claimed the FBI is analyzing "potentially critical DNA" found inside the matriarch's home. The ABC News report published on April 16 added that a private Florida lab working with the sheriff's department provided a DNA sample, now being analyzed using advanced methods to identify its source.

Additionally, NewsNation claimed a strand of hair was sent for analysis.

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