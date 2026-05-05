Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff's Office Insists 'Small Details' May Still Be 'Significant' 3 Months After Missing Mom's Disappearance

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Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly 100 days — but authorities are not letting up in their search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom. Arizona's Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Monday, May 4, confirming it "remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance." "This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI," the sheriff's office said, explaining, "DNA and video analysis are underway, supported by laboratories across the country."

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Source: NBC The Arizona retiree was last seen on January 31.

"Advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts," the statement continued, likely referring to the recent report that the FBI's lab is now analyzing DNA evidence recovered from Nancy's home following her alleged abduction on February 1. "Tips continue to be received and reviewed," the message read. "Even small details may be significant." Anyone with information that could be useful to the case should contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line.

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The Police Department Was Accused of Hindering the Investigation

Source: NBC Her blood was found on the front porch of her desert home.

The police department previously faced public scrutiny over its handling of the case, especially after the FBI claimed it was being blocked from accessing key evidence. As OK! previously repotted, Sheriff Chris Nanos allegedly refused to send physical evidence — including a glove and other DNA samples — to the bureau’s national crime lab in Quantico, Va. Last month, FBI Assistant Director of Public Affairs Ben Williamson wrote on X, "FBI asked to test this DNA 2 months ago with the same technology we’ve always had — when the local sheriff instead sent it to a private lab."

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA A masked man was captured on her surveillance camera.

Nancy was last seen alive on Saturday, January 31, and investigators believe she was the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Droplets of blood confirmed to be hers were notably found at the scene. Per the reported timeline of events, she was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind. The aforementioned intruder was caught outside her front door approximately 45 minutes earlier. The individual appeared to be tampering with her surveillance camera.

Savannah Guthrie Has Acknowledged Mom Nancy May Be Dead

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook The FBI is analyzing DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene.