FBI Director Kash Patel Slammed as 'Useless' After Partying With Girlfriend Amid Search for Nancy Guthrie: 'He Doesn't Care'

Kash Patel is facing backlash after it was revealed that he enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day weekend amid the ongoing hunt for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom. The FBI director and his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, attended the nuptials of Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler and Fox News reporter Brooke Singman at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Saturday, February 14. The couple was captured in a selfie alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, and U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz and his wife, Julia Nesheiwat.

Source: MikeWaltz/x U.N. ambassador Mike Waltz shared a selfie from the day of the wedding on X.

Meanwhile, investigators have been tirelessly working to bring home Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of the Today star who who vanished from her Arizona home on February 1. Kash, 45, arrived on the scene in Tucson early last week to help aid in the search, but clearly jetted off a short time later to make the wedding. He did appear on Fox News to discuss on a "person of interest" being detained, but the individual was released just hours later.

'Better to Keep the Moron Far Far Away'

Source: mega Users on social media blasted Kash Patel for leaving Arizona so quickly.

Critics have been calling out Kash's quick "hi-and-bye" act on social media. While one person on X branded the former lawyer "useless," another labeled him "unqualified" and added that "he doesn’t care." A third wrote, "This POS will be back if any good news comes taking all the credit." A fourth chimed in, "Better to keep the moron far far away."

Who Is Kash Patel's Girlfriend?

Source: @alexiswilkins/intstagram Kash Patel has been dating Alexis Wilkins since at least 2023.

Kash began dating 27-year-old Alexis after meeting at an event in Nashville, and they have been together since at least 2023, per reports. They were the subject of controversy last fall after he used an agency jet to visit the "Grit" singer at an event in Pennsylvania, where she was performing the national anthem. The FBI director responded to the hate on X, writing, "We will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news."

Source: @alexiswilkins/intstagram Kash Patel was criticized for assigning SWAT team members to protect his girlfriend last year.