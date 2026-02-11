Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: Person Detained in Connection to Disappearance of Missing Mother

Article continues below advertisement

In the latest development of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the FBI has assisted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in detaining a person for questioning in connection with the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, according to ABC News. A law enforcement official briefed on the investigation informed the outlet an individual was detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson in Rio Rico, Ariz. — near the border with Mexico — noting authorities are preparing to search a location associated with the person being questioned.

Individual Detained Not Guthrie Family Member

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A person was detained for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

It is unclear at time of press whether the person detained is the same individual seen in footage released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10. No arrest warrant had been issued at the time the person was taken into custody, meaning they could be released and have not been formally accused of being involved in any crime. A law enforcement source told TMZ the individual who was detained is not a member of the Guthrie family.

Activity Occurs in Bitcoin Account From Ransom Letter

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

News of an individual being detained comes moments after TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed their had been activity in the Bitcoin count named in a ransom letter received by his media outlet. "We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," TMZ wrote. Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News later reported the payment was $300.

Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

Source: FBI/X Footage of a potential subject was released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10.

Armored SWAT vehicles were then deployed as Fox News' Jesse Watters predicted it would be a "big night" as the search for Nancy concluded its 10th day. Nancy was last seen on Saturday, July 31, and was allegedly taken from her home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1. In an emotional video message shared to Instagram on Saturday, February 7, Savannah declared, "We will pay," while pleading for her mother's safe return.

Savannah Guthrie Begs for Mother's Safe Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie believes her mother is 'still alive.'