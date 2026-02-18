NEWS Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Case Believes She Is Victim of 'Targeted Kidnapping,' Declares Abductors 'Knew Who They Were After' Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram 'I believe whoever did that knew what they were up to,' said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. Allie Fasanella Feb. 18 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The man at the helm of the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother doesn't think this was a random kidnapping. During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, February 17, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shut down speculation that Nancy's disappearance could be the result of a "burglary gone wrong." "I believe that was a kidnapping, targeted kidnapping," he told Jonathan Hunt. "I believe whoever did that knew what they were up to, knew who they were after," the sheriff stated.

🚨PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF NANOS SPEAKS TO FOX



Fox News correspondent Jonathan Hunt reports DNA testing returned no matches and that Sheriff Nanos believes this was a targeted kidnapping, not a burglary.

'Nighttime Residential Burglaries Are So Ridiculously Rare'

Source: mega A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera on the night she went missing.

The sheriff confirmed in a prior interview published on Sunday, February 15, that nothing of value was missing from the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home. He stated that "nighttime residential burglaries are so ridiculously rare" and pointed to the masked suspect captured on Nancy's doorbell camera on the night she went missing. "This is somebody who's disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here's the person who did this," he told the outlet.

Nancy Guthrie Investigators 'Stuck' on Kidnapping Motive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Investigators on the case are unsure why the 84-year-old was taken.

However, investigators are stumped in terms of the motive of her alleged kidnappers. "The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right?" Chris said. "Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it revenge for something?" In a separate sit-down recorded on Tuesday, he told reporter Brian Entin that "anything is possible" when asked whether Savannah's Today show fame could be a factor in her mother's disappearance.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Nancy Guthrie May Have Been 'Stalked for Some Time'

Source: Today/YouTube Savannah Guthrie may have revealed too much information about her mom during a 'Today' segment just months ago.