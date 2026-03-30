Politics Ex-Trump Loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Fox News as 'Fake News' in Fiery Statement Source: MEGA Ex-Donald Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene fired new shots in her escalating feud with MAGA as she blasted 'fake news' Fox. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a shocking awakening and departure from her former self, ex-President Donald Trump loyalist and former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), blasted Fox News as “fake news” as she further deepens a growing civil war within the MAGA base. Greene's latest attack on the network was triggered by its pro-war coverage of the escalating conflict with Iran. In a now-viral post on X, Greene accused Fox News of brainwashing its Baby Boomer demographic to support foreign wars that MAGA voters explicitly voted against.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene no longer supports Donald Trump.

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Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well and Trump is a total stud is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 29, 2026 Source: @AnnCoulter/X Ann Coulter also spoke out about the ongoing war.

Greene’s comments echoed a sentiment from another former Trump loyalist, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who compared Fox's current reporting on the Iran war to the network’s false claims surrounding the 2020 election that led to a massive settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million in April 2023 to settle a defamation lawsuit, avoiding a trial. The settlement resolved claims that Fox aired false allegations that Dominion rigged the 2020 election. The amount represents one of the largest publicly disclosed defamation settlements. Coulter, 64, wrote on X, “Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well, and Trump is a total stud is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner.”

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Fox News in a new interview.

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Fox News is now the fake news.

Brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 29, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG/X 'Fox News is now the fake news,' she said.

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Greene, 51, replied to Coulter, saying, ”Fox News is now the fake news. Brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against." Greene claimed she is "blacklisted" from the network after her fallout with Trump, stating they no longer invite her on air despite her reaching out to producers. The tension between Greene and Fox News reflects a wider fracture in the MAGA movement, most recently over the president's escalating war in Iran.

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Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene said Fox News no longer invites her on.

Greene has become a leading critic of the Trump administration's decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, calling it "America Last" and a betrayal of non-interventionist campaign promises. She has traded personal insults with Fox personalities, notably calling host Mark Levin a "neocon boomer" and a "psychopath" after he labeled her a "shameless nitwit" for her anti-war stance. Her feud with Fox is inseparable from her bitter split with Trump, which began over her demands to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and intensified as he reportedly labeled her a "traitor.”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene will now appear on CNN and 'The View.'