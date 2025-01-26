Kate Beckinsale's Sexiest Photos: See Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks
Kate Beckinsale Joined the No-Pants Trend
Kate Beckinsale shined at the amfAR Gala at the Venice Film Festival in her stunning bodysuit and corset that accentuated her fit physique. She paired it with a floor-length train, glittery platform heels and a sparkly clutch.
Haters Gonna Hate!
After receiving comments about her weight, Beckinsale appeared to clap back at trolls by wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with the text, "I did not ask your opinion," in a July 2024 photoset, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.
She completed her look with a huge sun hat, gold jewelry and chic black shades.
In January, she explained more about some of the trauma she's been through.
“Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever,” she began in her emotional Friday, January 10, upload.
“It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough. In the process of losing my beloved Roy, I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question,” she added.
Kate Beckinsale Transformed Into a Real-Life Princess
The Underworld actress attended the Summer Gala by Gala One in Saint-Tropez in July 2024 in her stunning velvet gown adorned with a large gold bow.
Kate Beckinsale Dazzled Amid Health Concerns
In May 2024, Beckinsale looked beautiful at the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala in New York City after she worried her fans with a series of photos she took during a hospital stay in March.
She dominated the red carpet event in a white asymmetrical gown and white platform heels, completing the look with a large black bow on her hair. She accessorized with diamond rings, drop earrings and a leopard print bangle.
Kate Beckinsale Flaunted a Different Hairstyle
At the 2023 Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, Beckinsale walked the red carpet in her white button-down dress and platform heels. While her beauty captured the attendees' attention, her blonde bob stole the show as she ditched her signature long dark hair for the new look.
She Brought Glamor to NYC
Beckinsale glittered in her Georges Chakra Couture lemon and lime gown at the 2023 Prince's Trust Gala.
Kate Beckinsale Rocked Her All-Black Look
For the Carversteak Grand Opening in 2022, the Pearl Harbor actress donned a black long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline and cutout. Her updo hairstyle and sparkly hoop earrings complemented her overall style at the event.