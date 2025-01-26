Kate Beckinsale's Sexiest Photos: See Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

After receiving comments about her weight, Beckinsale appeared to clap back at trolls by wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with the text, "I did not ask your opinion," in a July 2024 photoset, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

She completed her look with a huge sun hat, gold jewelry and chic black shades.

In January, she explained more about some of the trauma she's been through.

“Finding my father‘s dead body alone in the middle of the night at the age of five shaped my entire life. Seeing my beloved stepfather die a year ago today will haunt me forever,” she began in her emotional Friday, January 10, upload.

“It does seem terribly careless to have managed to be present for both deaths and unable to prevent either, the second time trying with every single thing I had. It was not enough. In the process of losing my beloved Roy, I lost family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is for those who are not insured. I would do it again. No question,” she added.