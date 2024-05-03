Kate Beckinsale Stuns During First Public Appearance After Mysterious Health Scare: Photos
Kate Beckinsale appears to have made a full recovery from her health scare.
On Thursday, May 2, the actress — who uploaded a series of photos from the hospital in March — walked the red carpet with a huge grin at the King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala in New York City.
The 50-year-old stunned in a white voluminous asymmetrical gown and white platform heels. The star wore her hair in a neat updo, which was accessorized with a large black bow, along with full glam and dangling earrings.
This was the first public event Beckinsale attended after shocking fans with a mysterious Instagram post that showed her in a hospital bed.
"Happy birthday and U.K. Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love... Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x," she penned alongside the many photos, where she looked teary-eyed in a medical gown and large black bow.
Fans responded to the star with well wishes, though they were puzzled by her lack of detail.
"Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon😢," one user penned, while another added, "No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me."
A third individual said, "Are you OK Kate? I hope you are fine 😢 we love you ❤️❤️."
Beckinsale last addressed any health concerns she had via social media in 2019, saying, “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me.”
The Pearl Harbor alum later went into more detail of her experience.
“It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale admitted of her post at the time. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”
“I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she continued. “I agree, it’s not a normal impulse. But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.). Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to all the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x.”