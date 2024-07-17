Kate Beckinsale Wears Cheeky 'I Did Not Ask Your Opinion' Swimsuit After Trolls Commented on Her Weight: Photos
Kate Beckinsale couldn't care less about what her haters are saying!
In a series of Instagram Stories from Tuesday, July 16, the Pearl Harbor alum, 50, strutted her stuff in a black one-piece bathing suit, which cheekily read, “I didn’t ask for your opinion.”
In the images, the star showed off her slim figure for the camera while in a huge tan sun hat, black shades and gold jewelry.
The uploads came after the mother-of-one was recently bashed for her weight, which she addressed on July 8.
Beckinsale clapped back at the haters calling her “too thin,” by posting a series of images in a skimpy pink ensemble. "Some, not all, of my followers, can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net," she wrote.
"For those of you who are going to get off on this. Let's have a toast for the douchebags. Let's have a toast for the a-------. Let's have a toast for the scumbags,” she added.
In response to the upload, trolls continued to share their opinions about Beckinsale’s body.
"How's your health, Katie? You look like you have lost some weight," one person asked, to which the actress replied, "It's great now thanks."
Beckinsale also went on a rant about her change in appearance after another user wrote, "Go do some squats. I think your a-- ran away."
"No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief," she stated of her stepdad, Roy Battersby, who died in January from a "massive stroke" and her ailing mother, Judy Loe.
"Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard," Beckinsale explained of her health woes. "And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a--.”
The Serendipity leading lady concluded: "Maybe you should worry about your own f------ a--. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick."