'Cruel and Unnecessary': Kate Beckinsale Sparks Controversy by Dyeing Her Cat's Fur Pink — See Photos
Kate Beckinsale angered social media users when she posted numerous photos of herself alongside her cat, who was sporting bright pink fur.
In since-deleted Instagram posts, the actress held her feline friend with one arm as she sat on the edge of a bathtub in one shot and cuddled up to her pet in another.
Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Cat's Pink Fur
The brunette beauty, 51, also turned heads with her outfit, which consisted of a black bandeau bikini top, frayed shorts and black knee-high combat boots that featured sky-high platform heels. She accessorized with sunglasses, jewelry and both a headband and a big black bow in her hair.
Fans were dismayed by the pictures, with one person writing on X, "An intelligent, educated and beautiful lady. Free to do as she pleases. However, why dye your cat’s fur for vanity? All looks very attention seeking."
"@peta anything to say about this? This is extremely abusive," another person claimed, while a third noted, "Cruel and unnecessary. Cats aren't fashion accessories!"
The Actress Sparks Health Concerns
In her deleted uploads, fans also expressed their concerns for her health due to her thin frame.
Beckinsale responded to one individual when they told the Underworld alum, "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!! You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help."
"Yes I do. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life," she replied. "The body keeps the score."
She shared no further details.
Kate Beckinsale's Past Health Woes
Last year, the star revealed she was in the hospital for six weeks.
That April, she wore a T-shirt that read, "Tummy Troubles Survivor" — but it wasn't until three months later that she said her condition stemmed from the grief she was experiencing.
"I watched my stepfather [Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief quite quickly," the Pearl Harbor star explained. "And then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."
Added the mom-of-one, "And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father."
At the time, Beckinsale also shamed the people who were making comments about her body.