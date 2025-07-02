'Cruel and Unnecessary': Kate Beckinsale Sparks Controversy by Dyeing Her Cat's Fur Pink — See Photos

In her deleted uploads, fans also expressed their concerns for her health due to her thin frame.

Beckinsale responded to one individual when they told the Underworld alum, "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!! You don’t look good. I think you honestly need help."

"Yes I do. I’m going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life," she replied. "The body keeps the score."

She shared no further details.