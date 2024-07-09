Kate Beckinsale Tears Into Haters Criticizing Her Weight Loss as Actress Reveals Awful Reason Behind Shrinking Frame
Kate Beckinsale took matters into her own hands after growing sick and tired of nasty trolls criticizing her every move on social media.
On Monday, July 8, the 50-year-old uploaded a message for her haters via Instagram in response to excessive negative comments about her noticeable weight-loss in recent months.
The English actress shared a video of herself wearing a skimpy outfit while posing in the mirror, as she stated: "Some, not all, of my followers, can get them really upset that they don't feel I'm doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy of me putting on a hair net."
"For those of you who are going to get off on this," Beckinsale — who wore a cropped, off-the-shoulder hot pink top with two hamster faces displayed on her chest and matching bikini bottoms — continued.
The Underworld star topped off her look with a large bow in her hair and knee-high, extreme platform black boots.
"Let's have a toast for the douchebags. Let's have a toast for the a-------. Let's have a toast for the scumbags," Beckinsale captioned the upload.
As expected, Beckinsale's fiery response to annoying haters only further fueled their desire to leave rude remarks in the comments section of her post — though the brunette bombshell continued to fight them off in realtime.
After one troll asked, "How's your health, Katie? You look like you have lost some weight," Beckinsale snapped: "It's great now thanks."
However, the Van Helsing star lost it when someone commented, "go do some squats. I think your a-- ran away."
"No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief," she expressed of her stepdad, Roy Battersby, who devastatingly died back in January after suffering a "massive stroke" and her mom, Judy Loe.
Beckinsale further explained: "Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard."
"And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a--," she admitted.
Continuing to clap back at the hater, Beckinsale concluded: "Maybe you should worry about your own f------ a--. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick."