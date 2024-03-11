Kate Beckinsale Posts Tearful Photos From Hospital Bed as She Fails to Elaborate on Health Scare
Kate Beckinsale revealed she was hospitalized on Mother's Day in the U.K. — but failed to give anymore details about what's going on.
"Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us . . And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love..Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama .Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x," the actress, 50, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Monday, March 11.
Of course, people chimed in to send their well-wishes to the brunette beauty. One person wrote, "Are you OK?Why are you in a hospital?Please get Well soon😢," while another added, "No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me."
A third person added, "Are you ok Kate? I hope you are fine 😢 we love you ❤️❤️."
Beckinsale was previously open about her health struggles in 2019.
“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she captioned the photos at the time, adding “#wobbly.”
The Hollywood star then went into more details about what she was going through at the time.
“It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale wrote. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”
“I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she continued. “I agree, it’s not a normal impulse. But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.). Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to all the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x.”