Kate Beckinsale Posts Tearful Photos From Hospital Bed as She Fails to Elaborate on Health Scare

The Hollywood star then went into more details about what she was going through at the time.

“It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale wrote. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”

“I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she continued. “I agree, it’s not a normal impulse. But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.). Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to all the girls here who have been through similar or worse. Love to all x.”