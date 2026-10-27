or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Gosselin
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Gosselin Claims She 'Visited' Collin in Mental Facility Whenever She Felt He Was 'Stable Enough' Amid Book Drama

split of Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin.
Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram

Kate Gosselin pushed back against her son Collin's version of his stay at a treatment facility.

Profile Image

Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin is disputing her son Collin Gosselin's account of his two-year stay at a behavioral health facility, insisting she visited him whenever staff permitted.

"I visited EVERY single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit. Sometimes a visit was planned, but the facility canceled it because he was too unstable and it would have to be rescheduled," the former reality star wrote in a TikTok comment.

Her response follows claims in Collin’s memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, that she visited him only once after he was institutionalized in 2016 and blamed him for "breaking" the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Addresses Collin's Behavioral Health Treatment

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kate said, 'I visited every single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit.'
Source: @KATE.GOSSELIN/TIKTOK

Kate said, 'I visited every single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit.'

Kate shared more about how she tried to stay in touch with Collin during his treatment.

She claimed she tried to reach him "every single time" he was allowed to make phone calls, while attributing his placement in the facility to what she described as his "violent behavior."

Her version directly contradicts the story Collin tells in his new memoir.

Collin has also accused his mother of physical and emotional abuse during his childhood, including an incident in which he alleged she restrained his hands and feet with zip ties.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Housekeeper Accuses Kate of Mistreating Collin

kate gosselin claims visited collin mental facility whenever she could
Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram

Kate is also facing allegations from Ashley, a former housekeeper and fill-in nanny who worked for the family in 2013.

"She 110 percent abused Collin," Ashley alleged. "It's hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it."

Ashley shared that the home had strict rules, like banning toys from being left out and limiting kids to one or two school outfits a week.

"That red spoon has haunted me for a long time," she said, claiming one of the children identified the large plastic utensil as something their mother used when she became angry.

Ashley quit after six months and reported Kate to child services over welfare concerns, noting others did the same.

Explaining her choice to speak out, she said, "I'm so proud of Collin and hope he feels validated."

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Collin's Memoir Reaches No. 1 on the Best-Seller List

image of Jon's ex-girlfriend Colleen Conrad celebrated Collin's memoir success writing, 'I am so incredibly proud of you!'
Source: @COLLEEN.CONRAD122/INSTAGRAM

Jon's ex-girlfriend Colleen Conrad celebrated Collin's memoir success writing, 'I am so incredibly proud of you!'

Despite family drama, Collin's memoir hit No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. The book shares his childhood struggles in the Gosselin home and thanks those who supported him.

One of those people is Colleen Conrad, who dated Collin's father, Jon Gosselin, from 2014 to 2021.

"Who would have imagined that all those years ago? I am so incredibly proud of you!" she wrote.

She also looked back at how their relationship began.

"When you came into my life, you had already been through more than any child should ever have to experience," Colleen added

Colleen Promises Collin Her Continued Support

image of Colleen Conrad responded to Collin's heartfelt memoir tribute, promising, 'I will always be your mom.'
Source: @COLLEEN.CONRAD122/INSTAGRAM

Colleen Conrad responded to Collin's heartfelt memoir tribute, promising, 'I will always be your mom.'

Collin acknowledged Colleen's influence in his memoir, describing the maternal role she played during a difficult period in his life.

"You stepped into my life as the mother I needed most. ... Strong men need strong mothers, and I was so fortunate to have mine," he wrote.

"Collin, those words mean more to me than you'll ever know," she wrote.

She also reaffirmed the bond they have maintained despite her relationship with Jon ending in 2021.

Collin responded to her post with a personal message of appreciation.

"I love you. I loved that you say you needed me too," he wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.