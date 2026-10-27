Kate Gosselin Claims She 'Visited' Collin in Mental Facility Whenever She Felt He Was 'Stable Enough' Amid Book Drama
Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kate Gosselin is disputing her son Collin Gosselin's account of his two-year stay at a behavioral health facility, insisting she visited him whenever staff permitted.
"I visited EVERY single time the facility felt he was stable enough for a visit. Sometimes a visit was planned, but the facility canceled it because he was too unstable and it would have to be rescheduled," the former reality star wrote in a TikTok comment.
Her response follows claims in Collin’s memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, that she visited him only once after he was institutionalized in 2016 and blamed him for "breaking" the family.
Kate Gosselin Addresses Collin's Behavioral Health Treatment
Kate shared more about how she tried to stay in touch with Collin during his treatment.
She claimed she tried to reach him "every single time" he was allowed to make phone calls, while attributing his placement in the facility to what she described as his "violent behavior."
Her version directly contradicts the story Collin tells in his new memoir.
Collin has also accused his mother of physical and emotional abuse during his childhood, including an incident in which he alleged she restrained his hands and feet with zip ties.
Former Housekeeper Accuses Kate of Mistreating Collin
Kate is also facing allegations from Ashley, a former housekeeper and fill-in nanny who worked for the family in 2013.
"She 110 percent abused Collin," Ashley alleged. "It's hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it."
Ashley shared that the home had strict rules, like banning toys from being left out and limiting kids to one or two school outfits a week.
"That red spoon has haunted me for a long time," she said, claiming one of the children identified the large plastic utensil as something their mother used when she became angry.
Ashley quit after six months and reported Kate to child services over welfare concerns, noting others did the same.
Explaining her choice to speak out, she said, "I'm so proud of Collin and hope he feels validated."
- Collin Gosselin Says Refusing to Be Part of Mom Kate's 'Circus' Landed Him in Behavioral Facility
- Former Gosselin Family Nanny Backs Collin Gosselin's Abuse Allegations Against Mom Kate Gosselin: 'Treated Him Different'
- Kate Gosselin Accuses Son Collin of Being 'Mentally Ill' as She Dismisses His Intense Child Abuse Claims Ahead of Memoir Release
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Collin's Memoir Reaches No. 1 on the Best-Seller List
Despite family drama, Collin's memoir hit No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. The book shares his childhood struggles in the Gosselin home and thanks those who supported him.
One of those people is Colleen Conrad, who dated Collin's father, Jon Gosselin, from 2014 to 2021.
"Who would have imagined that all those years ago? I am so incredibly proud of you!" she wrote.
She also looked back at how their relationship began.
"When you came into my life, you had already been through more than any child should ever have to experience," Colleen added
Colleen Promises Collin Her Continued Support
Collin acknowledged Colleen's influence in his memoir, describing the maternal role she played during a difficult period in his life.
"You stepped into my life as the mother I needed most. ... Strong men need strong mothers, and I was so fortunate to have mine," he wrote.
"Collin, those words mean more to me than you'll ever know," she wrote.
She also reaffirmed the bond they have maintained despite her relationship with Jon ending in 2021.
Collin responded to her post with a personal message of appreciation.
"I love you. I loved that you say you needed me too," he wrote.