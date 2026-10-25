Collin Gosselin's Book 'In The Shadow Of Eight': Biggest Revelations

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Has Not Seen All His Siblings in 8 Years

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram; @kateplusmy8/Instagram Collin Gosselin released his memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight.'

In In the Shadow of Eight, Collin revealed he had also become estranged from most of his siblings amid ongoing tensions with Kate. He disclosed he last saw his six other siblings during a court-mandated outing at an arcade eight years ago when he was 15 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Alleged He and His Siblings Were Pressured to Act Happy for the Cameras

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram 'In the Shadow of Eight' hit bookshelves on October 13.

Collin said Kate maintained a commanding presence on the set of their family's reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. "You couldn't miss how the energy tilted the second she entered a room," he wrote, per an excerpt shared by Us Weekly. "I watched producers, people with real authority, just go quiet around her, softening in submission." Per Collin, he and his siblings were pressured to smile, behave and appear happy on camera regardless of how they actually felt. Amid the purported conditions, Collin revealed that his aunt Jodi Kreider and her husband, Kevin, raised concerns about the children's treatment during filming, with Kevin even testifying in court regarding child labor regulations. "They were among the first to raise public awareness about kids in reality TV being unprotected," Collin penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Claimed Kate Locked Him in a Basement and Restrained Him With Zip Ties

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin is one of the family's sextuplets.

After mentioning the basement incident in several interviews, Collin detailed how Kate forced him to live in an unfinished section of their family's basement following a visit from Children and Youth Services (CYS) and his parents' divorce. In his memoir, Collin claimed he was "separated" suddenly and "moved out of sight." "For me, it was a message: My place in the house wasn't fixed, and it could always get worse," he added. He claimed he was made to sleep on an air mattress in a small area equipped with surveillance cameras. He was also unable to leave the room without her permission, with Kate allegedly locking the door from the outside. In one incident, he reportedly called out for Kate "through the cameras so she could let [him] out if [he] needed to use a bathroom upstairs." When he no one responded, he was left with no choice but to relieve himself in the room. Collin estimated he endured the arrangement for approximately two years, spending about 70 percent of his time confined in the basement. "The rest was split between meeting with my teacher, eating alone without my siblings, cleaning up after everyone, or pretending to be happy when the cameras came around," he wrote. At age 11, he claimed he attempted to escape the alleged mistreatment but returned home because he had nowhere else to go. Kate became furious that she restrained his wrists and ankles with zip ties while verbally berating him. "At some point I might have fallen asleep," Collin scribed. "This was the last time she ever put her hands on me. My resistance that day convinced her that the only solution was to have me removed completely. If she couldn't control me at home, she'd make sure I was locked away somewhere else."

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Detailed Kate's Alleged Abuse

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin has two older twin sisters.

Elsewhere in In the Shadow of Eight, Collin alleged he was not the only child in the family subjected to physical punishment. "She spanked all of us frequently. And she did it hard," he wrote. "There was one time she pulled my brother's ear so hard it was actually injured."

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Was Reportedly Forced to Take Psychiatric Medication at Age 11

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin announced the book in June.

Collin's attempted escape led Kate to arrange for emergency medical workers to restrain him on a gurney and transport him to Fairmount Behavioral Health System without telling him where he was going. During his stay at the facility, he claimed he endured further physical and emotional mistreatment. At 11, Kate allegedly began making him take psychiatric medications, including mood stabilizers, anti-anxiety drugs and antipsychotics. He later discovered he had been prescribed more than 13 medications, recalling Kate "sometimes pinch [his] nose and push down on [his] neck in a rubbing motion—the way [he has] seen people administer meds to dogs."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Said His Father Jon Was Unaware of His Institutionalization

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin has accused Kate of physical and emotional abuse during his childhood.

Per Collin, Jon became aware about his placement in a behavioral health facility only after receiving a handwritten plea for help. He then claimed in the tell-all book that he had spent around 18 months at the institution without his father's knowledge. The patriarch subsequently sought custody of Collin, who had stopped taking all psychiatric medications by age 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Allegedly Told Collin He 'Broke' Their Family

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Collin Gosselin' parents finalized their divorce in December 2009.

Being blamed for his family's problems was another painful experience Collin recalled in his memoir. He wrote that Kate visited him once at the facility with all his siblings. At the time, she apparently told him his "siblings are doing so much better without you at home. They're happy and well behaved." "You broke our family," Kate allegedly told Collin.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Reportedly Had 14 CYS Reports

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Collin Gosselin has publicly discussed his estrangement from his mother.

According to Collin, he learned as an adult about 14 complaints were filed against Kate with CYS. He said his father possesses documents detailing concerns about her treatment of her children. Still, Collin said "none of it mattered," explaining, "My mom knew how to perform, how to stay just inside the lines. To the system, she was untouchable."

Article continues below advertisement

TLC Allegedly Offered Jon and Kate Gosselin $2 Million to Stay Married

Source: MEGA Jon and Kate Gosselin were married for 10 years before their divorce.

Before Jon & Kate Plus 8 ended in November 2009 following Jon and Kate's separation, TLC supposedly offered the former couple $2 million to stay married and "pretend the marriage was intact." He further alleged his parents held private meetings with Dr. Phil McGraw, who had a "real interest in preserving the TLC empire."

Article continues below advertisement

Collin Gosselin Suspected Kate's Romance With Steve Neild Years Earlier

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin has the legal and physical custody of Hannah and Collin.