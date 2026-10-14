Kate Gosselin Fires Back With Cryptic Comment Amid Son Collin's New Memoir Detailing Abuse Allegations
Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin has seemingly responded as her son Collin Gosselin continues to speak out about alleged abuse he suffered at her hands.
The 22-year-old son of Kate, 51, and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, reignited the conversation about the allegations while promoting his new memoir, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 13.
Kate Gosselin Reacted to 'Terrible Lies'
The mother-of-eight appeared to break her silence on the subject after posting a TikTok about her dog on October 10, which sparked an influx of comments about Collin's book.
One fan wrote, "I'm so frustrated that my FYP is being flooded with such terrible lies. It should be illegal to defame someone that way."
Kate appeared to agree with the statement, directly responding by writing, "Thank you so much. I know rational people or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what's going on here :)."
Kate Gosselin 'Liked' Several Messages in Support of Her
Kate also "liked" several messages defending her, including one that addressed allegations that she ignored her children's feelings about being filmed for the family's reality TV show.
"Her kids filmed, had amazing experiences they wouldn't [have had] otherwise," the user's comment read. "Now they get to get post-secondary education without debt."
Another post liked by the TLC star read, "Two sides to every story/situation people!! If you didn't live it, you can't judge it."
- Collin Gosselin Says TLC Producers Were Too 'Afraid' of Mom Kate to Stop Her Alleged Abuse: 'She Was the Master of the Operation'
- Collin Gosselin Exposes Mom Kate's Diary Confession, Claims She 'Prayed' in Order to Stop 'Hitting' Him When He Was 2
- Kate Gosselin Is 'Nervous' About Estranged Son Collin's Book, Claims Insider: 'Going to Expose a Lot'
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Collin Gosselin Released New Memoir Detailing Abuse Allegations
Collin has made several allegations of abuse against his mother, who was granted full custody of him and his siblings following her split from Jon, 49, in 2009.
The former couple also share daughters Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel. The family rose to fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007, and documented their lives with eight young children.
The show rebranded to Kate Plus 8 after Jon and Kate's split.
Collin Gosselin Determined to Take Legal Action Against Kate Gosselin
Collin claimed his mother was "physically and verbally abusive" toward him during his childhood and said she would isolate him from his siblings by locking him in the closet.
"[The room] was a full-effort operation of [Kate’s] to silence me, and make sure I had no way to tell anybody what was going on," Collin, who no longer speaks to six of his seven siblings, claimed during an interview on Monday, October 12.
Collin claimed he had the "grounds" to file a police report against Kate for the alleged abuse he suffered.
"And this justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it," he explained. "I will not stop fighting."