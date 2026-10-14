Kate Gosselin Fires Back With Cryptic Comment Amid Son Collin's New Memoir Detailing Abuse Allegations

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Kate Gosselin has seemingly responded as her son Collin Gosselin continues to speak out about alleged abuse he suffered at her hands. The 22-year-old son of Kate, 51, and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, reignited the conversation about the allegations while promoting his new memoir, Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 13.

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@kate.gosselin Good Saturday morning! ♬ Frontier Days - The Chilliout Folk Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin appeared to agree with several comments on a recent TikTok upload.

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Kate Gosselin Reacted to 'Terrible Lies'

Source: @kategosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said anyone 'rational' would 'understand what's going on' as she addressed 'terrible lies' on TikTok.

The mother-of-eight appeared to break her silence on the subject after posting a TikTok about her dog on October 10, which sparked an influx of comments about Collin's book. One fan wrote, "I'm so frustrated that my FYP is being flooded with such terrible lies. It should be illegal to defame someone that way." Kate appeared to agree with the statement, directly responding by writing, "Thank you so much. I know rational people or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what's going on here :)."

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Kate Gosselin 'Liked' Several Messages in Support of Her

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin appeared to defend her decision to film her children by 'liking' several comments.

Kate also "liked" several messages defending her, including one that addressed allegations that she ignored her children's feelings about being filmed for the family's reality TV show. "Her kids filmed, had amazing experiences they wouldn't [have had] otherwise," the user's comment read. "Now they get to get post-secondary education without debt." Another post liked by the TLC star read, "Two sides to every story/situation people!! If you didn't live it, you can't judge it."

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Collin Gosselin Released New Memoir Detailing Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin/Instagram Collin Gosselin is one of eight children shared by exes Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin.

Collin has made several allegations of abuse against his mother, who was granted full custody of him and his siblings following her split from Jon, 49, in 2009. The former couple also share daughters Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel. The family rose to fame on TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007, and documented their lives with eight young children. The show rebranded to Kate Plus 8 after Jon and Kate's split.

Collin Gosselin Determined to Take Legal Action Against Kate Gosselin

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin/Instagram Collin Gosselin claimed that he had the 'grounds' to file a police report for the alleged abuse he suffered as a child.