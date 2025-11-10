Kate Gosselin Confirms She's Dating Family's Former Bodyguard Steve Nelid After Ex Jon Gosselin Accused Them of Having Yearslong Affair
Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Kate Gosselin confirmed she's off the market!
In a Saturday, November 8, social media post, the reality star named 10 things she's "obsessed with" — and second on the list was boyfriend Steve Nelid, who was once her bodyguard.
Kate Gosselin Calls Steve Nelid 'My Boyfriend'
The mom-of-eight shared two photos of the couple together: one of them standing on the sand at the beach and one where they appeared to be on vacation. In the second shot, Gosselin wore bright pink string bikini bottoms in addition to a red life jacket, which Nelid wore as well.
"My boyfriend 😍," she penned on top of the snaps.
Fans were excited to see the TLC alum confirm the dating rumors.
"Hard launch !! I love it !! And sooooo happy for you !!" one admirer gushed in the comments section. "You deserve all the good things that life can give you!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."
"Steve!!! You and Steve!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together," another fan wrote, referring to how he used to work for her. "Love. Love. Love. Congratulations on you two❤️."
Jon Gosselin Accused Kate Gosselin of Cheating on Him With Steve Nelid
As OK! reported, amid the initial dating rumors, the star's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, accused Kate of having an affair with Steve throughout their marriage.
He first shared the allegations in 2009, when his split from Kate was finalized.
"He's been a consistent person in her life," he told a news outlet in October. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."
Kate Gosselin Denied the Gossip
"When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things," the dad-of-eight insisted. "All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."
The DJ always had an issue with Steve making himself too comfy at their home.
"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming. He slept in the basement of my house," he recalled. "I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange. I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve.'"
When Jon first made the accusations, his former wife called them "disgusting, unthinkable and unfathomable."