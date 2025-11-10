Kate Gosselin Confirms She's Dating Family's Former Bodyguard Steve Nelid After Ex Jon Gosselin Accused Them of Having Yearslong Affair

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin confirmed she's off the market! In a Saturday, November 8, social media post, the reality star named 10 things she's "obsessed with" — and second on the list was boyfriend Steve Nelid, who was once her bodyguard.

Kate Gosselin Calls Steve Nelid 'My Boyfriend'

Source: @kateplusmy8/instagram Kate Gosselin confirmed she's dating Steve Nelid, her family's former bodyguard.

The mom-of-eight shared two photos of the couple together: one of them standing on the sand at the beach and one where they appeared to be on vacation. In the second shot, Gosselin wore bright pink string bikini bottoms in addition to a red life jacket, which Nelid wore as well. "My boyfriend 😍," she penned on top of the snaps.

Fans were excited to see the TLC alum confirm the dating rumors. "Hard launch !! I love it !! And sooooo happy for you !!" one admirer gushed in the comments section. "You deserve all the good things that life can give you!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️." "Steve!!! You and Steve!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together," another fan wrote, referring to how he used to work for her. "Love. Love. Love. Congratulations on you two❤️."

Jon Gosselin Accused Kate Gosselin of Cheating on Him With Steve Nelid

Source: mega The mom-of-eight's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, believes Kate and her boyfriend were hooking up while they were still married.

As OK! reported, amid the initial dating rumors, the star's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, accused Kate of having an affair with Steve throughout their marriage. He first shared the allegations in 2009, when his split from Kate was finalized. "He's been a consistent person in her life," he told a news outlet in October. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."

Kate Gosselin Denied the Gossip

Source: mega The DJ and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009.