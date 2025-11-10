or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kate Gosselin
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kate Gosselin Confirms She's Dating Family's Former Bodyguard Steve Nelid After Ex Jon Gosselin Accused Them of Having Yearslong Affair

Photo of Kate Gosselin, Steve Nelid and Jon Gosselin
Source: @kateplusmy8/instagram;mega

Steve Nelid appeared on Kate Gosselin's TLC shows.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin confirmed she's off the market!

In a Saturday, November 8, social media post, the reality star named 10 things she's "obsessed with" — and second on the list was boyfriend Steve Nelid, who was once her bodyguard.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Calls Steve Nelid 'My Boyfriend'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Gosselin confirmed she's dating Steve Nelid, her family's former bodyguard.
Source: @kateplusmy8/instagram

Kate Gosselin confirmed she's dating Steve Nelid, her family's former bodyguard.

The mom-of-eight shared two photos of the couple together: one of them standing on the sand at the beach and one where they appeared to be on vacation. In the second shot, Gosselin wore bright pink string bikini bottoms in addition to a red life jacket, which Nelid wore as well.

"My boyfriend 😍," she penned on top of the snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were excited to see the TLC alum confirm the dating rumors.

"Hard launch !! I love it !! And sooooo happy for you !!" one admirer gushed in the comments section. "You deserve all the good things that life can give you!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

"Steve!!! You and Steve!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together," another fan wrote, referring to how he used to work for her. "Love. Love. Love. Congratulations on you two❤️."

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Gosselin Accused Kate Gosselin of Cheating on Him With Steve Nelid

Photo of The mom-of-eight's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, believes Kate and her boyfriend were hooking up while they were still married.
Source: mega

The mom-of-eight's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, believes Kate and her boyfriend were hooking up while they were still married.

As OK! reported, amid the initial dating rumors, the star's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, accused Kate of having an affair with Steve throughout their marriage.

He first shared the allegations in 2009, when his split from Kate was finalized.

"He's been a consistent person in her life," he told a news outlet in October. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."

Kate Gosselin Denied the Gossip

Photo of The DJ and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009.
Source: mega

The DJ and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009.

"When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things," the dad-of-eight insisted. "All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."

The DJ always had an issue with Steve making himself too comfy at their home.

"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming. He slept in the basement of my house," he recalled. "I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange. I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve.'"

When Jon first made the accusations, his former wife called them "disgusting, unthinkable and unfathomable."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.