Who Is Kate Gosselin's New Boyfriend? Meet Steve Neild Amid Her Ex-Husband Jon's Affair Claims

Kate Gosselin Revealed Her Longtime Bodyguard Steve Neild Is Her New Boyfriend

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin confirmed she has been dating a 'mystery man' for ' a little over a year.'

Kate Gosselin has rediscovered love nearly two decades after her divorce from Jon Gosselin. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, gave a relationship update in a Q&A video on TikTok after revealing that her fans often asked about it. "And finally, 'Am you dating?'" Kate said. "I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy." She initially did not reveal the identity of her new man, though she disclosed he is somebody she has known "for a really long time." "He doesn't really want to be in TikToks," Kate clarified. "Can't blame him really, I guess, but you perhaps will catch a peep of him, here and there, once in a while, going forward." However, during a TikTok Live on September 30, she accidentally called her mystery man by his name. "Steve [Neild] are you…" she was caught saying on camera. "Oops." After the blunder, former TV personality told her viewers, "Okay, I'm gonna keep going. I knew that was gonna happen. Whatever. It's fine."

Steve Neild Was Previously Married to Gina Neild

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin was previously married to Jon Gosselin from 1999 to 2009.

According to reports, Steve was married to Gina Neild before he began dating Kate.

Steve Neild Shares Two Children With His Ex-Wife

Source: MEGA Meanwhile, Kate and Jon Gosselin have eight kids together.

Little is known about Steve's personal life or past marriage, but it has been confirmed he has two children with his ex-wife.

Kate Gosselin and Steve Neild Were First Linked in 2009

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin said Steve Neild 'has been a consistent person' in Kate's life.

Following her divorce from Jon, Kate was accused of cheating on her ex-husband with their family bodyguard. "The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family," she told People in 2009. "Already the allegations they're making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified." Kate also defended Steve and his family as she noted the tabloid stories led "people [they have] left" to "come under fire." "I had no idea we would potentially take down the people that we love around us," she admitted. "It's like saying, 'Thanks for your support, let me sic the paparazzi on you.' It's very very difficult. It leaves us, essentially, alone and friendless. It's terrible." Although Steve stopped working for the Gosselin family in 2014, he has been spotted with Kate and her family a few times in recent years.

Jon Gosselin Claimed Kate and Steve Neild Have Been Together for Nearly Two Decades

Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin believes Kate Gosselin was cheating on him during their marriage.