Who Is Kate Gosselin's New Boyfriend? Meet Steve Neild Amid Her Ex-Husband Jon's Affair Claims
Oct. 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Kate Gosselin Revealed Her Longtime Bodyguard Steve Neild Is Her New Boyfriend
Kate Gosselin has rediscovered love nearly two decades after her divorce from Jon Gosselin.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, gave a relationship update in a Q&A video on TikTok after revealing that her fans often asked about it.
"And finally, 'Am you dating?'" Kate said. "I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy."
She initially did not reveal the identity of her new man, though she disclosed he is somebody she has known "for a really long time."
"He doesn't really want to be in TikToks," Kate clarified. "Can't blame him really, I guess, but you perhaps will catch a peep of him, here and there, once in a while, going forward."
However, during a TikTok Live on September 30, she accidentally called her mystery man by his name.
"Steve [Neild] are you…" she was caught saying on camera. "Oops."
After the blunder, former TV personality told her viewers, "Okay, I'm gonna keep going. I knew that was gonna happen. Whatever. It's fine."
Steve Neild Was Previously Married to Gina Neild
According to reports, Steve was married to Gina Neild before he began dating Kate.
Steve Neild Shares Two Children With His Ex-Wife
Little is known about Steve's personal life or past marriage, but it has been confirmed he has two children with his ex-wife.
Kate Gosselin and Steve Neild Were First Linked in 2009
Following her divorce from Jon, Kate was accused of cheating on her ex-husband with their family bodyguard.
"The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family," she told People in 2009. "Already the allegations they're making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified."
Kate also defended Steve and his family as she noted the tabloid stories led "people [they have] left" to "come under fire."
"I had no idea we would potentially take down the people that we love around us," she admitted. "It's like saying, 'Thanks for your support, let me sic the paparazzi on you.' It's very very difficult. It leaves us, essentially, alone and friendless. It's terrible."
Although Steve stopped working for the Gosselin family in 2014, he has been spotted with Kate and her family a few times in recent years.
Jon Gosselin Claimed Kate and Steve Neild Have Been Together for Nearly Two Decades
After the dating news broke, Jon claimed Kate and Steve had been secretly dating for 17 years and that the affair ruined their marriage.
"I definitely think it's her bodyguard Steve, 100 percent. He's been a consistent person in her life," he told a news outlet. "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."
The father-of-eight continued, "When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."
As for the signs that pointed to Kate's infidelity, Jon recalled the night Steve spent time at their former Pennsylvania home.
"I felt it odd that he was sleeping in my house when we were filming. He slept in the basement of my house. I can't protect my wife and my family? That was strange. I had another incident where she fell and hurt herself on the treadmill. I'm standing right there. I said, 'I'll call an ambulance.' She said, 'No, call Steve,'" Jon continued.
While the DJ said the affair was the factor in their split, he recognized how his marriage to Kate was on shaky ground from the start.
"I got married at 22 years old. You get to know someone and then just either grow together or grow apart," Jon noted. "It may have stretched further, but fame and money just speed it up because it just allows you to build time for yourself and what you want to do."