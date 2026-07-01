REALITY TV NEWS Kate Gosselin Dodges Son Collin's Public Plea for Lie Detector Test as Family Feud Worsens Over Child Abuse Allegations Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin denied a request to take a lie detector test after admitting she tried to sue her son for defamation. Olivia Callanan July 1 2026, Published 5:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kate Gosselin, 51, has spoken out against allegations of severe child abuse that have been pinned against her. In an interview posted on Saturday, June 27, with the StrangeMcKnights YouTube channel, Collin Gosselin, 22, continued to be open about the abuse he endured while filming his family's reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The show — which featured Jon Gosselin, his ex-wife, Kate, and their eight kids — Mady and Cara, 25, and 22-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel, Aaden and Collin, followed their lives growing up in a large family. Collin opened the interview saying, "I'm not here to cause any trouble...I am just in pursuit of the truth."

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'I Want to Get Into Everything'

Source: MEGA,@Collin Gosselin1/instagram Collin Gosselin shared that he originally asked his mom to take a lie detector test in September 2025.

“I did just say on social media that I would like to invite my mom to do a lie detector test,” he continued, in reference to his original request made in September 2025. “I want to get into everything, and this is where we are both hooked up to lie detectors, heart monitors, everything. I mean, they test for everything, and we can either ask each other questions, or we can have an interviewer ask us questions,” Collin went on to say. Collin explained that he wants to take the test with Kate, who now, for the first time, has responded to his offer, because he thinks she has “been putting on this facade” on social media.

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'The Rules Are Different for People in the Public Eye'

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Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin admitted to speaking with an L.A. attorney concerning allegations against her.

Kate's response came on Monday, June 29, in the comment section of one of her most recent TikTok videos. In the video, she did not mention Collin at all and instead was giving fans an update on her rescue dog Koda. However, one commenter wrote, “If you are 100 [percent] certain that the accusations against you are lies, my suggestion would be to take him to court and sue him for defamation!” “I can’t bc I’m a public figure. Rules are different, unfortunately. Or I def would!” Kate responded. “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye. I consulted a high-power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there, and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(," she followed up with, revealing she had discussed other allegations with a lawyer.

'This Page Is About My Real Life'

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin filtered her comments section, saying her page is all about 'honesty.'