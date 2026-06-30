REALITY TV NEWS Collin Gosselin 'Hurt' by Estranged Mom Kate Treating Sister Hannah's Attempts to 'Fix the Relationship' as a 'PR Stunt' Source: MEGA ; @jongosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin admitted to being upset that his sister wants to rekindle her relationship with their mother, Kate Gosselin. Olivia Callanan June 30 2026, Published 6:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Collin Gosselin has revealed that he is hurt by his sister Hannah's attempt to mend her relationship with their estranged mother, Kate Gosselin. Collin has been very open about no longer being in contact with his mother after years of hidden abuse. In an interview last year, Collin said, “I think Hannah is very sentimental and reminiscent, in a way, and I think she wants to still have a piece of that family,” about her looking for reconciliation. “And I even look back at it like this, during my parents’ divorce Hannah was always so much closer with my dad,” he went on to say, in reference to his father, Jon Gosselin, before adding, "But now that I look at it I don’t think that it was that she was closer with my dad, I think she just wanted both parents in her life. And it makes a lot of sense, and that literally is normal — that’s a normal thing kids want that.”

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Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Colin Gosselin shared that his sister Hannah Gosselin has tried to make amends with their mom.

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Collin's parents, Jon and Kate, rose to fame on their reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which followed their lives while raising their children —sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Joel and Aiden, 22, and twins Mady and Cara, 25. The family continued to make headlines after a tumultuous divorce in 2009. Both Collin and Hannah chose to live with their father and his new wife, Stephanie Lebo, while the remainder of their siblings still live with their mom.

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'It’s a PR Stunt and That’s What Really Hurts Me'

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin said his mom is treating his sister's efforts like a PR stunt.

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“Now that she’s with my dad and she knows that my dad loves her and he’s never gonna leave her or throw her out on a limb or anything like that, I think she wants to now fix that relationship with my mom...What hurts me on that is that Hannah wants to fix the relationship with my mom — Hannah wants to get into the emotional and the feelings part of it because she cares about people,” Collin added during the interview. “For my mom, it’s going on social media. It’s going on TikTok and saying, ‘Oh, hi, just talked to Hannah today.’ So for Hannah, it’s a relationship, and for my mom, it’s a PR stunt and that’s what really hurts me,” Collin also shared.

His Side of the Story

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin shared he is releasing a memoir in October.