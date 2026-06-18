Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Shades His Mom After Announcing Bombshell Memoir

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Collin Gosselin is making headlines again after subtly taking aim at his mother, Kate Gosselin, just as news broke about his upcoming memoir. The 22-year-old Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum revealed on Wednesday, June 17, that he is releasing his own book titled In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, set to hit shelves on October 13. In an interesting twist, his announcement came on the same day as his dad, Jon Gosselin’s ex Colleen Conrad’s birthday.

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Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin announced his memoir 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,' set for release on October 13.

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“I didn’t plan this at all, but coincidentally on the day of the official announcement of my book, it is Colleen’s birthday,” he started, alongside an undated photo of himself with Colleen. “She is the strongest woman I know, who stepped in at the toughest part of my life and CHOSE to be a mother to me,” Collin penned. “Happy birthday to my wonderful, hardworking, passionate, and I could go on… to my real mom ❤️ I love you so much. Also I had to add a Rascal Flatts song, because we always sing Rascal Flatts songs together.”

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‘I Am So Fortunate’

Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram The reality star posted a birthday tribute to Colleen Conrad, calling her someone who 'CHOSE to be a mother' to him.

Collin later doubled down in the comments section, adding another emotional note that highlighted his bond with Colleen. “The love you feel for a mom you were given is incredible. But the love you feel for a mom that CHOSE you is something so powerful. I am so fortunate ❤️ @colleen.conrad122 I love you so much 🫶🏼,” he added. Colleen responded with an emotional reply of her own. “This made me cry and yes I would sing it you, Jesse and Jordan! That is my wish! I’ll always be here for you and you are my son. I love you!” she shared, mentioning her children. Her daughter Jordan also chimed in with support, writing simply, “❤️❤️❤️.” Even Jon’s wife, Stephanie Gosselin, joined the conversation, adding, “This is beautiful. I love your bond you share. Happy birthday.”

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Jon and Colleen’s Past Relationship

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Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad previously dated but remained friends even after their 2021 split and her cancer diagnosis.

Jon and Colleen have known each other since their early years in Pennsylvania but didn’t begin a relationship until 2014, several years after Jon’s divorce from Kate was finalized. The pair eventually split in August 2021, just months after Colleen revealed she had been diagnosed with b----- cancer. Despite the breakup, Jon later explained on The Dr. Oz Show that they remained on good terms and that he continued to support her through treatment. In August 2023, Colleen publicly backed Collin after Kate spoke about his alleged behavioral issues. “Jon is very pleased to see that Colleen has finally come out to support his son Collin to the public,” Jon's rep told People in August 2023. “Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he will always be appreciative of Colleen's participation in coparenting Collin." Earlier on June 17, Collin officially announced his memoir In the Shadow of Eight, scheduled for release on October 13. The cover features a throwback image of Collin and Kate from the height of the family’s reality TV fame.

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‘Hardest Moments of My Life’

Source: TLC Collin Gosselin said his memoir allowed him to reclaim his voice.