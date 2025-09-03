NEWS Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Worried Constantly' About Her Kids' Facing Racism Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok;@kateplusmy8/Instagram Kate Gosselin revealed she 'constantly' worried about her kids facing racism as they grew up in a white community. OK! Staff Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Kate Gosselin opened up about her family's experience with racism in a recent video, shedding light on the challenges her mixed-race children face as they grow older. The mom-of-eight took to TikTok on September 1, sharing her thoughts in the comments section of a video announcing her upcoming live session on September 5.

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok The mom-of-eight said things worsened as her children got older.

In response to a follower who asked if racism had affected her family, the 50-year-old reflected on her feelings as a mother. "was racism ever an issue for your family? i’m asian too and a year younger - i suffered A LOT. how did you handle it? ♥️," the follower asked. "Yes!" the former reality star exclaimed, explaining how she "worried CONSTANTLY" while pregnant with twins Cara and Mady Gosselin, now 24, in their predominantly white community.

Kate revealed that although her kids "didn’t go through too much" when they were younger, the atmosphere changed as they aged. "Things changed a lot... and not for the better," she lamented.

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin 'worried constantly' while pregnant with twins Mady and Cara.

When recalling her early motherhood, Kate noticed a shift in media representation. "I think this was a time when (sorry for lack of a better word) it was looked at as ‘cool’ to be mixed race!" she stated, tying the cultural change to the rise of figures like Tiger Woods. In a poignant moment, a fan shared their experience, writing, "I always found comfort watching you guys when I was younger knowing there were other kids just like me."

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin kept her children in mind after divorcing Jon.

Kate's candidness didn't stop there; she also addressed her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin in a TikTok Live on August 27. "I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly," Kate explained. "I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate." She added, "I did not hire an attorney who wanted to stir up trouble."

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin's kids occasionally appear in her TikTok videos.