Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Worried Constantly' About Her Kids' Facing Racism
Kate Gosselin opened up about her family's experience with racism in a recent video, shedding light on the challenges her mixed-race children face as they grow older.
The mom-of-eight took to TikTok on September 1, sharing her thoughts in the comments section of a video announcing her upcoming live session on September 5.
In response to a follower who asked if racism had affected her family, the 50-year-old reflected on her feelings as a mother.
"was racism ever an issue for your family? i’m asian too and a year younger - i suffered A LOT. how did you handle it? ♥️," the follower asked.
"Yes!" the former reality star exclaimed, explaining how she "worried CONSTANTLY" while pregnant with twins Cara and Mady Gosselin, now 24, in their predominantly white community.
Kate revealed that although her kids "didn’t go through too much" when they were younger, the atmosphere changed as they aged.
"Things changed a lot... and not for the better," she lamented.
When recalling her early motherhood, Kate noticed a shift in media representation. "I think this was a time when (sorry for lack of a better word) it was looked at as ‘cool’ to be mixed race!" she stated, tying the cultural change to the rise of figures like Tiger Woods.
In a poignant moment, a fan shared their experience, writing, "I always found comfort watching you guys when I was younger knowing there were other kids just like me."
Kate's candidness didn't stop there; she also addressed her 2009 divorce from Jon Gosselin in a TikTok Live on August 27.
"I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly," Kate explained. "I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate."
She added, "I did not hire an attorney who wanted to stir up trouble."
Kate's TikTok presence has offered fans rare glimpses into her family's life. Her daughter Alexis, a pediatric home care nurse, made an appearance in one of Kate's videos, while her son Aaden has reflected on cherished memories from their reality TV days. "Probably any time we went to Wyoming. That was really fun," Aaden shared.