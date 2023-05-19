Jon Gosselin Hasn't Spoken to Daughters Cara and Mady in 9 Years, Claims They Don't Answer His Texts
Jon Gosselin is sharing more insight into his broken relationship with the majority of his children, admitting he hasn't talked to twin daughters Cara and Mady in nearly a decade.
"The last time I spoke to Mady and Cara was 2014," he confessed in a new interview of the 22-year-old ladies."I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response, and at this point, I’ve never heard from them."
Added Jon, "Sadly, I am not attending Mady and Cara's college graduations."
The DJ, 46, shares the girls, as well as 19-year-old sextuplets, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, but Hannah and Collin, both 19, are the only kids living under his roof.
While the six teens recently celebrated their birthday, Jon wasn't able to get in touch with four of them to send his well wishes — though he did pay tribute on Instagram.
"The last time I spoke to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel was in 2018," he explained. "I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point."
- Jon Gosselin Admits He 'Won't Be Attending' Four of His Estranged Kids' High School Graduations
- Jon Gosselin Reveals Daughter Hannah Reconnected With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin Just Before Mother's Day
- Jon Gosselin Reveals He Hasn't Spoken to Four of His Estranged Children Since 2018: 'I Will Never Give Up Trying'
On the other hand, Jon revealed Hannah actually reconnected with her estranged mother and her other siblings when she turned 19.
"It was nice," he told an outlet. "Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years."
Jon and Kate have been on bad terms since splitting up, but the two finally settled a malicious custody and child support battle this past March after a decade.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It's finally over, I don't have to deal with [Kate], with court hearings, lawyers — it's done. I can get on with my life, it's such a good feeling. I don't even think it's sunk in yet because I've been going to court for so long," he raved to a publication afterwards. "The thing in these cases is that there's no winning. The only winners are the lawyers. The kids always lose out — it's not a soccer match, there's never a winner. But now I'm finally moving on with my life."
The Sun spoke to Jon about his relationship with his eight children.