Jon Gosselin Hasn't Spoken to Daughters Cara and Mady in 9 Years, Claims They Don't Answer His Texts

"The last time I spoke to Mady and Cara was 2014," he confessed in a new interview of the 22-year-old ladies."I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response, and at this point, I’ve never heard from them."

Added Jon, "Sadly, I am not attending Mady and Cara's college graduations."

The DJ, 46, shares the girls, as well as 19-year-old sextuplets, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, but Hannah and Collin, both 19, are the only kids living under his roof.