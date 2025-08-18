Kate Gosselin Slams Rumors She Doesn't Have Contact With Daughter Hannah: 'Don't Believe What You Hear'
Kate Gosselin addressed rumors that she’s estranged from her daughter Hannah, who went to live with her father, Jon Gosselin, following their split.
Kate, 50, posted a TikTok video on Thursday, August 14, where she revealed that Hannah, 21, who is one of eight kids she shares with Jon, 47, helped her set up an Amazon storefront.
Kate Gosselin Addressed Her Daughter Hannah
"Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It's on my TikTok profile now," Kate said in the nearly two-minute video. "I know! I'm really excited because I was asking her for help. She's really good."
Fans were surprised when Kate mentioned Hannah, as many believed the two were estranged. Hannah, along with her brother Collin Gosselin, chose to live with Jon in 2018 after the couple’s divorce.
Fans Were Surprised Kate and Hannah Weren't Estranged
“I didn’t even know Hannah still spoke to you,” one user wrote in the comments section.
“Yep!” Kate replied from her verified account. “Always has! Don’t believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat.”
Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “You deserve to find love and happiness.”
“Thank you! I agree,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum wrote back.
- Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Her Dad Jon Over Kate: 'It Was A Difficult Decision Leaving My Siblings'
- Jon Gosselin Reveals Daughter Hannah Reconnected With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin Just Before Mother's Day
- Kate Gosselin Never Treated Daughter Hannah Well After She Chose to Live With Estranged Ex-Husband Jon: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kate Gosselin Shares 8 Children With Jon Gosselin
Apart from Hannah and Collin, 21, the former couple share sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and their older twin sisters, Mady and Cara.
Viewers watched the Gosselin kids go from toddlers to teens after skyrocketing to fame on the series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired on TLC from 2007 to 2009. After Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce, the show rebranded to Kate Plus 8, which focused on Kate and the children. The show aired intermittently until 2017.
Kate Gosselin Was Granted Full Custody After Split
Kate initially received full custody of the eight children. However, in 2016, the mom of eight sent Collin, who was 11 or 12 around the time, to a live-in facility due to alleged behavioral issues involving his siblings. After two years in the institution, Collin went to live with his father in 2018. That same year, Hannah also chose to move in with Jon.
Hannah previously admitted that the stress of reality TV cameras only worsened her parents ' already-strained marriage.
“[Filming] made my siblings and I closer to each other, even though it made my parents further from each other,” Hannah told Teen Vogue in an interview published on May 14.
Although she looked back at the memories with her brother and sisters fondly, she added, “It’s hard to go back and watch my parents argue.”