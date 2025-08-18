NEWS Kate Gosselin Slams Rumors She Doesn't Have Contact With Daughter Hannah: 'Don't Believe What You Hear' Source: MEGA; @hannahgosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin addressed rumors that she's estranged from her daughter Hannah Gosselin, who went to live with her father, Jon Gosselin, following their split. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin addressed rumors that she’s estranged from her daughter Hannah, who went to live with her father, Jon Gosselin, following their split. Kate, 50, posted a TikTok video on Thursday, August 14, where she revealed that Hannah, 21, who is one of eight kids she shares with Jon, 47, helped her set up an Amazon storefront.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Addressed Her Daughter Hannah

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin was believed to be estranged from Hannah and Collin Gosselin.

"Hannah just called me and helped me get an Amazon list together of all the things that I mentioned and people keep asking me for, so guess what? It's on my TikTok profile now," Kate said in the nearly two-minute video. "I know! I'm really excited because I was asking her for help. She's really good." Fans were surprised when Kate mentioned Hannah, as many believed the two were estranged. Hannah, along with her brother Collin Gosselin, chose to live with Jon in 2018 after the couple’s divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Surprised Kate and Hannah Weren't Estranged

Source: MEGA Fans were surprised Kate Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin weren't estranged.

“I didn’t even know Hannah still spoke to you,” one user wrote in the comments section. “Yep!” Kate replied from her verified account. “Always has! Don’t believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “You deserve to find love and happiness.” “Thank you! I agree,” the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum wrote back.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin Shares 8 Children With Jon Gosselin

Source: MEGA Kate and Jon Gosselin split in 2009.

Apart from Hannah and Collin, 21, the former couple share sextuplets Joel, Aaden, Alexis, Leah and their older twin sisters, Mady and Cara. Viewers watched the Gosselin kids go from toddlers to teens after skyrocketing to fame on the series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired on TLC from 2007 to 2009. After Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce, the show rebranded to Kate Plus 8, which focused on Kate and the children. The show aired intermittently until 2017.

Kate Gosselin Was Granted Full Custody After Split

Source: @hannahgosselin/Instagram Kate Gosselin originally had full custody of all eight children.