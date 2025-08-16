or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kate Gosselin
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Works Grueling 12-Hour Shifts to Support Her Family After Reality Fame

Composite Photos of Kate Gosselin
Source: Mega; @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin revealed she works long nursing shifts to support her eight kids after TV stardom.

Profile Image

Aug. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kate Gosselin is carving out a new path in life after reality TV stardom, now spending her days working long shifts in the medical field to support herself and her eight children.

The former reality star opened up about her demanding job in a TikTok clip, posted on Monday, August 11, just a month after joining the platform.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin said she supports her eight kids and paid for their college.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

"It was another 12-hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things," Gosselin, 50, said, sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. "My patient wants to spend time outside, and I, of course, did all of the medical care as well, feeding, bathing and all the things."

In a follow-up to her busy day, she explained, "I work again tomorrow morning, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, and will get my dishwasher running, so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin and Children
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin cited legal fees as a major financial burden.

Article continues below advertisement

After relocating to Troutman, N.C., from Pennsylvania, Gosselin renewed her nursing license earlier this year. She revealed that many fans are curious about her work attire as a pediatric home health care nurse, sharing that she prefers a scrub T-shirt and cargo pants for her shifts.

One follower asked Gosselin why she still works such long hours despite her past fame. Her honest response: "Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS."

MORE ON:
Kate Gosselin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok

Kate Gosselin said reality TV didn’t pay enough to raise her family.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren't for lawyers :(. It's okay. I'm helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping," she added.

Gosselin did not shy away from addressing the financial realities of her past, noting, "reality TV doesn't pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own."

Article continues below advertisement

The Gosselin family first captured the public's attention with their show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2007 to 2009, featuring twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and their sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin. After their split in 2009, Kate also fronted her own spinoff, Kate Plus 8, and a one-season show about her love life, Kate Plus Date, in 2019.

While the couple's fame soared, their high-profile divorce sparked a challenging custody battle. Kate received legal custody of all eight children, with both she and Jon sharing physical custody. However, things shifted in 2018 when Hannah began living with Jon full-time, and Collin later joined her.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Gosselin
Source: Mega

Kate Gosselin was previously married to Jon Gosselin.

Just days ago, Collin made headlines with a heartfelt post about his estranged siblings. "Forced apart, pitted against each other," he stated alongside a throwback photo shared on August 8. "All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"

"I will always love them more than anything," Collin expressed, sharing his longing to reunite with his siblings. "The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could've shared. I love you guys."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.