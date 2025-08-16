NEWS Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Works Grueling 12-Hour Shifts to Support Her Family After Reality Fame Source: Mega; @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin revealed she works long nursing shifts to support her eight kids after TV stardom. OK! Staff Aug. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kate Gosselin is carving out a new path in life after reality TV stardom, now spending her days working long shifts in the medical field to support herself and her eight children. The former reality star opened up about her demanding job in a TikTok clip, posted on Monday, August 11, just a month after joining the platform.

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said she supports her eight kids and paid for their college.

"It was another 12-hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things," Gosselin, 50, said, sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. "My patient wants to spend time outside, and I, of course, did all of the medical care as well, feeding, bathing and all the things." In a follow-up to her busy day, she explained, "I work again tomorrow morning, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, and will get my dishwasher running, so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again."

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Kate Gosselin cited legal fees as a major financial burden.

After relocating to Troutman, N.C., from Pennsylvania, Gosselin renewed her nursing license earlier this year. She revealed that many fans are curious about her work attire as a pediatric home health care nurse, sharing that she prefers a scrub T-shirt and cargo pants for her shifts. One follower asked Gosselin why she still works such long hours despite her past fame. Her honest response: "Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS."

Source: @kate.gosselin/TikTok Kate Gosselin said reality TV didn’t pay enough to raise her family.

"Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren't for lawyers :(. It's okay. I'm helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping," she added. Gosselin did not shy away from addressing the financial realities of her past, noting, "reality TV doesn't pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own."

Source: Mega Kate Gosselin was previously married to Jon Gosselin.