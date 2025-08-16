Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Works Grueling 12-Hour Shifts to Support Her Family After Reality Fame
Kate Gosselin is carving out a new path in life after reality TV stardom, now spending her days working long shifts in the medical field to support herself and her eight children.
The former reality star opened up about her demanding job in a TikTok clip, posted on Monday, August 11, just a month after joining the platform.
"It was another 12-hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things," Gosselin, 50, said, sharing a glimpse of her daily routine. "My patient wants to spend time outside, and I, of course, did all of the medical care as well, feeding, bathing and all the things."
In a follow-up to her busy day, she explained, "I work again tomorrow morning, so I have my dishes loaded into the dishwasher, and will get my dishwasher running, so I can go to bed and get up early and do it all over again."
After relocating to Troutman, N.C., from Pennsylvania, Gosselin renewed her nursing license earlier this year. She revealed that many fans are curious about her work attire as a pediatric home health care nurse, sharing that she prefers a scrub T-shirt and cargo pants for her shifts.
One follower asked Gosselin why she still works such long hours despite her past fame. Her honest response: "Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS."
- Kate Gosselin Spotted For The First Time In Three Years After Reportedly Returning To Nursing Career
- Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV
- Kate Gosselin's Life Is 'Nothing Like It Once Was' After Becoming a Household Name in the Reality TV World: 'It's All Gone'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Sickening but I was drug [sic] into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren't for lawyers :(. It's okay. I'm helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping," she added.
Gosselin did not shy away from addressing the financial realities of her past, noting, "reality TV doesn't pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own."
The Gosselin family first captured the public's attention with their show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2007 to 2009, featuring twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and their sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin. After their split in 2009, Kate also fronted her own spinoff, Kate Plus 8, and a one-season show about her love life, Kate Plus Date, in 2019.
While the couple's fame soared, their high-profile divorce sparked a challenging custody battle. Kate received legal custody of all eight children, with both she and Jon sharing physical custody. However, things shifted in 2018 when Hannah began living with Jon full-time, and Collin later joined her.
Just days ago, Collin made headlines with a heartfelt post about his estranged siblings. "Forced apart, pitted against each other," he stated alongside a throwback photo shared on August 8. "All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"
"I will always love them more than anything," Collin expressed, sharing his longing to reunite with his siblings. "The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could've shared. I love you guys."