Kate Gosselin Denies She Caused Her Kids' Estrangement After Collin Makes Shocking Claims in Viral TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kate.gosselin/Tiktok Kate Gosselin responded to her son Collin’s viral TikTok claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate addressed the situation in the comments section of her TikTok video, writing, “He knows why..😢.” Her post comes just days after Collin went viral for sharing a heartfelt message and a throwback photo of himself and his seven siblings in matching pajamas — back before his parents’ 2009 divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The caption of the TikTok video read, “Born to be a team, us against the world.” He then wrote on the second slide, “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?” Collin poured his heart out in the post, telling fans, “I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thecollingosselin/Tiktok Collin Gosselin accused his mother of causing estrangement from his siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2024 interview, he claimed she kept him in a locked room with cameras, zip-tied his hands and feet, and isolated him from his siblings. “Most of the day I was in that room,” he said. “I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thecollingosselin/Tiktok The reality star previously claimed the matriarch was abusive and kept him isolated.

Article continues below advertisement

His sister Hannah backed up parts of his story in VICE’s Dark Side of the 2000s, saying, “He would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable.” In 2016, at age 12, Collin was sent to Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute for alleged behavioral problems. After two years, he reached out to Jon, who gained sole physical custody of him. Hannah also moved in with her father. Meanwhile, the five kids who stayed with Kate reportedly sided with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon has long accused Kate of having Collin “institutionalized without a diagnosis,” a claim he repeated in a 2019 interview on The Dr. Oz Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram Kate Gosselin revealed she works 12-hour shifts to provide for her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate’s latest TikTok responses paint a different picture. She revealed she now works 12-hour shifts in the medical field to support her children. “Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS,” she said, adding that endless legal battles drained her finances. “Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers :(.”