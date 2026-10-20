Kate Hudson, 47, Displays Her Chiseled Abs in Hot Red Bikini While Working Out on the Beach: Watch

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Kate Hudson turned the beach into her personal workout studio! The 47-year-old showed off her chiseled abs while doing a Pilates workout on the beach during her luxurious trip to Hawaii.

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Source: @KATEHUDSON/INSTAGRAM Kate Hudson did sit-ups on the beach while with her friends.

In the video montage shared to her Instagram on Friday, October 16, Hudson shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her weekend celebrating her friend Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to billionaire Geoff Ogunlesi. Hudson wore a flattering red-hot strapless bikini and sunglasses, as she did a few sit-ups on her towel while lounging with friends on the beach.

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'What a Time'

Source: @KATEHUDSON/INSTAGRAM Kate Hudson was joined by her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, for the Hawaiian getaway.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress also included clips of the wedding, where she donned a shimmering gold gown and statement jewelry. As for her wedding date, Hudson was joined by her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who wore a classic black tuxedo. "What a time!" she captioned the post. "To love, to laughter, and to never leaving Hawaii. Congrats to the stunning bride and groom." The mother-of-three — who shares daughter Rani, 8, with Fujikawa, son Bingham, 15, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and son Ryder, 22, with ex-husband Chris Robinson — recently revealed why she is in no hurry to tie the knot herself despite getting engaged to the musician in 2021.

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Kate Hudson Is in No Rush to Get Married

Source: @KATEHUDSON/INSTAGRAM Kate Hudson said her family is 'huge' and the celebration will be 'too expensive.'

On her and her brother Oliver's "Sibling Revelry" podcast on iHeartRadio, Hudson said "I still am not married. I’m just engaged. And I keep thinking about [the] wedding and what are we going to do." She dished, "Every time we started thinking about who we have to invite, and Danny’s like, 'I just want a small wedding.' Our family alone is like 50 people." "We’ve got, like, a million kids. There’s a million uncles and aunts and cousins," the Running Point star added. She also admitted that the price attached to her future wedding is another factor that has caused the couple to take their time setting an official date. "That’s part of why I don’t want to get married," she confessed. "It’s too expensive."

What Kind of Wedding Would Kate Hudson Want?

Source: @KATEHUDSON/INSTAGRAM Kate Hudson shared that the pair plans to have a 'destination wedding.'