Kate Hudson Says Successfully Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads Requires 'A Seriously Strong Unit'

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson got candid about the realities of co-parenting her three children with their three respective fathers earlier this week, revealing that she and her parenting partners are “killing it” when it comes to striking a balance.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," said Hudson, who shares Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 11, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 4, with her soon-to-be hubby, Danny Fujikawa.