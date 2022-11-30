Kate Hudson Says Successfully Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads Requires 'A Seriously Strong Unit'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson got candid about the realities of co-parenting her three children with their three respective fathers earlier this week, revealing that she and her parenting partners are “killing it” when it comes to striking a balance.
"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," said Hudson, who shares Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 11, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 4, with her soon-to-be hubby, Danny Fujikawa.
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours,” she explained in a new sit-down published on Sunday, November 27.
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also shared how her co-parenting duties vary with both of her former flames. While Ryder, Hudson’s eldest, is “very happy” attending college, meaning she only needs to check in with Robinson “once in a while,” the actress added that “couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent” when it comes to looking after pre-teen Bingham with “wonderful” Bellamy.
Both of these co-parenting successes, she said, are a testament to redefining her love for her past paramours.
“For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love,” the mom-of-three spilled. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child.”
But it’s not just her exes who have proven themselves to be doting dads. Hudson also praised her current fiancé’s parenting chops, describing Fujikawa as being “such a wonderful dad and stepdad."
"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani,” Hudson spilled, adding that seeing the adorable video “melted my heart.”
