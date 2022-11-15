All In The Family! Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Sparkle At 'Knives Out' Sequel Premiere

Hawn, 76, kept it classic for her night on the town, layering a black tunic and matching straight-leg pants with an oversized jacket embroidered with sparking silver details. The Death Becomes Her legend completed the look with a pair of sparkly silver boots, a subtle silver necklace and several rings, her signature blonde tresses swept back in a glamorous updo.

Meanwhile, Hudson, 43, who plays the character Birdie Jay in the highly anticipated sequel to beloved caper Knives Out, sizzled in a sparkling nude illusion gown, completely bedazzled in silver and amber sequins from the top of its turtleneck neckline to the bottom of its carpet-grazing flowing sleeves. Considering her show-stopping ensemble, the star opted for subtle elegance when it came to accessories, pairing the shimmery dress with minimalist earrings and a ring, her hair slicked back in a chic bun.