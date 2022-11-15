OK Magazine
All In The Family! Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Sparkle At 'Knives Out' Sequel Premiere

kate goldie pp
Source: mega
Nov. 15 2022, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Like mother like daughter!

Iconic mother-daughter-duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn proved style is all in their famous family this week, channeling Hollywood glamour while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earlier this week.

On Monday, November 14, Hudson and Hawn hit the red carpet of the Los Angeles movie premiere flaunting their signature styles as they posed for photos together.

kate goldie
Source: mega

Hawn, 76, kept it classic for her night on the town, layering a black tunic and matching straight-leg pants with an oversized jacket embroidered with sparking silver details. The Death Becomes Her legend completed the look with a pair of sparkly silver boots, a subtle silver necklace and several rings, her signature blonde tresses swept back in a glamorous updo.

Meanwhile, Hudson, 43, who plays the character Birdie Jay in the highly anticipated sequel to beloved caper Knives Out, sizzled in a sparkling nude illusion gown, completely bedazzled in silver and amber sequins from the top of its turtleneck neckline to the bottom of its carpet-grazing flowing sleeves. Considering her show-stopping ensemble, the star opted for subtle elegance when it came to accessories, pairing the shimmery dress with minimalist earrings and a ring, her hair slicked back in a chic bun.

kate goldie
Source: mega

The pair’s night on the town comes just months after Hudson, who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, sparked rumors after allegedly getting a bit flirty with fellow actor Chris Pine while attending an event back in March.

"[Hudson] and [Pine] spent an hour laughing, talking and joking off by themselves," an insider spilled of the pair, adding that her advances seemed to be working.

"You could tell he was mesmerized by her," they continued.

kate
Source: mega

"Kate was twirling her around her finger in that flirtatious kind of way the entire time they were together," the eyewitness alleged. "If that were my fiancée, I wouldn't have been impressed."

