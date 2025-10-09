Kate Hudson Compares Herself to Kylie Jenner as She Strips Down to Her Bra: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson is keeping up with the Kardashians. The actress, 46, channeled Kylie Jenner, 28, as she posed in her bra from a hotel room on Wednesday, October 8. Hudson bared her cleavage in a tiny pink top and gray sweatpants. Her toned abs were on full display as she lounged back on a chair at the Hilton.

Source: @katehudson/Instagram Kate Hudson reposted one of Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week photos.

She held a computer in one hand, multitasking as a man behind her styled her hair. The second photo in the star's Instagram carousel was a recent post from Jenner, who also posed in a bra while getting ready for Paris Fashion Week in her hotel room. "Basically the same @kyliejenner," Hudson quipped in the caption of her post. "Hotter!!!🔥🔥🔥," Brenda Song insisted. "@katehudson such a girls girls [sic] ~ a woman secure in her light never dims another’s! Love it❤️never ever a hater🙌," one fan wrote. Others praised the Almost Famous alum for going makeup-free, sans filters or cosmetic procedures, on social media. "You were born like that. She bought that. No comparison 🙌," one user critiqued, while another noted, "Natural vs. Plastic."

Kylie Jenner's Sultry Paris Fashion Week Snap

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner bared her cleavage while getting ready for Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, October 2, Jenner popped out of a gray bra with matching underwear as she sipped from a wine glass. She leaned against a director's chair, with a white robe slipped off her shoulders. The Kardashians star was mid-glam before stepping out for a Paris Fashion Week event. "BEST DAY EVER PARIS 🖤🖤🖤🖤," she wrote. "WOW 😍," the Kardashians' makeup artist Ash Holm commented. "So hot," influencer Monet McMichael gushed.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner exposed her bra and underwear from her hotel room.

Earlier, she took fans behind the scenes of getting ready to attend the Tom Ford runway. "I literally just got off the plane. Wouldn’t say this is my best look right now, but we’re going to figure it out," she said. "I'm going to go see my [Creative Director] Haider [Ackermann] at Tom Ford. I'm so excited. I barely slept on the plane." She yelled at Ariel Tejada in the other room about a pimple "begging" to be "picked more." The makeup artist urged her to "let it be" so that he didn't have to paint over a "mountain" on her head. She previously admitted to picking two pimples and creating scabs ahead of her event in France. "She likes to make my job just a smidge harder," Tejada joked.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner snapped photos in her hotel room in France.