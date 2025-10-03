Kylie Jenner Rocks Low-Plunging Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner knows how to steal the spotlight, and she proved it again at Paris Fashion Week! This time around, she wore a dazzling dress.

Article continues below advertisement

On October 2, The Kardashians star turned heads at the Schiaparelli show in a jaw-dropping gown with a daring plunging neckline held by thin spaghetti straps, with dripping fringe across the bust and a sleek, body-hugging silhouette that highlighted every curve. The metallic fabric shimmered under the lights, while the asymmetrical hemline gave a dramatic finish to the floor-sweeping skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stunned in a silver gown at Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner kept her styling minimal but bold, as she paired the gown with oversized earrings and soft, flowing waves that framed her face. Her glam was fresh and understated — glowing skin, nude lips and soft eye makeup.

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing the same outfit, Jenner later hopped on the Tyler, The Creator “Sugar On My Tongue” TikTok trend, captioning her Instagram post, “schiaparelli baby.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner hopped on the 'Sugar On My Tongue' TikTok trend.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans instantly flooded the comments section. “Slayyyy queen ❤️,” one gushed. “She’s SO perfect 😍😍❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” another raved. A third added, “New trend unlocked 🔓🔥🔥🔥.” “Everything ate down wow,” a fourth wrote. One more chimed in, writing, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the khy founder wasn’t the only Jenner making waves in Paris. Her sister Kendall closed Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 show in a see-through black mesh gown dotted with oversized polka dots. The sultry piece featured a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps, and a flowing sheer train. The model styled the look with long gloves, strappy heels and bold gold earrings, her slick bun tying it all together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner closed the Schiaparelli show in a sheer dress.

Article continues below advertisement

From the front row, Kylie cheered her big sister on, filming Kendall’s walk and sharing it proudly online. She later posted a celebratory carousel on Instagram, writing, “My sister closed schiaparelli!!!!! so that means i kinda did too right.”

Article continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old makeup mogul added, “DREAM NIGHT,” alongside behind-the-scenes snaps of the sisters laughing backstage. In a pic, Kylie helped adjust Kendall’s heel strap as they smiled for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie also shared footage of Kendall’s runway strut to her Instagram Story, simply captioning it “not ok” as her sister walked to Aaliyah’s “One in a Million.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The sisters’ bond has only grown stronger over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Kendall has spoken about her tight-knit bond with her sisters — especially Kylie. “You would think it’s the opposite,” Kendall told The Kardashians in 2024 about growing up in a family of famous siblings. “Even with my little sister — the biggest thing we would fight over was the TV remote. There was never that who’s-better-dressed, who’s-prettier thing. It was always: You’re you, I’m me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of competing, the Jenner sisters teamed up for several projects, including their Kendall + Kylie PacSun line in 2016. "We’ve always remained close, but over the years the two of us have just matured. We’ve really kind of found our own identities, which I think was important to us both. For years we were really stuck as a duo and now we’ve truly become our own people," Kendall wrote on her site back in 2015.