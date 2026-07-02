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Kate Hudson, 47, Shows Off Her Diving Skills in Cheeky Bikini During Greece Vacation With Kids: Photos

Kate Hudson
Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram

Kate Hudson looked amazing in a bikini on vacation with her family.

July 2 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Kate Hudson looks like a Greek goddess!

In photos shared to her Instagram on Thursday, July 2, the actress soaked up all the summer sun and family time that she can get.

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A European Summer

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Image of The actress went for a dip while on vacation in Greece.
Source: @katehudson/instagram

The actress went for a dip while on vacation in Greece.

In an Instagram Story re-shared by Hudson, the blonde beauty could be seen diving into the crystal-clear water while on a boat. Wearing a cheeky black bikini with her toned physique on full display, she took a dip in the ocean to cool off during the hot European summer.

Staying at the One&Only Aesthesis, a luxury hotel in Athens, Greece, the actress also made sure to document the trip with a photo dump.

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Image of Kate Hudson spent some much-needed rest and relaxation with her children.
Source: @katehudson/instagram

Kate Hudson spent some much-needed rest and relaxation with her children.

Captioning her post, "Perfect start to summer @ooaesthesis ✨," the mother-of-three was seen walking along the beach, reading a good book, lounging in the sauna, enjoying a leisurely bike ride and more with her kids by her side.

Her 18.7 million fans made sure to show her some love in the comments.

With one saying, "Love seeing your summer travel with your children ❤️💕."

Another said Hudson looks "so relaxed" and "happy."

Others commented on her "beautiful family," telling them to "Enjoy the summer and the precious time together!"

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Family Affair

Kate Hudson
Source: MEGA,@katehudson/instagram

Kate Hudson brought her kids along for the trip.

Hudson has two boys and a daughter, all of whom have a different father.

Her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 22, who appears to be absent from the photo dump, is the son of her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.

Her middle son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, was born in 2011 during her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Most recently, she welcomed her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Keeping Busy

Image of Kate Hudson's hit show 'Running Point' has been renewed for a third season.
Source: @katehudson/instagram

Kate Hudson's hit show 'Running Point' has been renewed for a third season.

The vacation comes just a few months after the second season of her hit Netflix series Running Point aired on April 23, 2026. Exclusively on Netflix, she serves as the executive producer for the basketball comedy created by Mindy Kaling.

She stars as Isla Gordon, who unexpectedly becomes the president of her family's famous, fictional Los Angeles basketball franchise, the Waves. The series draws loose inspiration from the life of Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers' real-life minority owner and president.

Critics have often described the show as a blend of two other hit series: the heartwarming sports comedy of Ted Lasso and the wealthy family drama of Succession, both of which are seen throughout Season 1 and Season 2.

Netflix has officially renewed Running Point for a third season, with new episodes expected to debut in mid-to-late 2027.

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