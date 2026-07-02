Kate Hudson, 47, Shows Off Her Diving Skills in Cheeky Bikini During Greece Vacation With Kids: Photos
July 2 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Kate Hudson looks like a Greek goddess!
In photos shared to her Instagram on Thursday, July 2, the actress soaked up all the summer sun and family time that she can get.
A European Summer
In an Instagram Story re-shared by Hudson, the blonde beauty could be seen diving into the crystal-clear water while on a boat. Wearing a cheeky black bikini with her toned physique on full display, she took a dip in the ocean to cool off during the hot European summer.
Staying at the One&Only Aesthesis, a luxury hotel in Athens, Greece, the actress also made sure to document the trip with a photo dump.
Captioning her post, "Perfect start to summer @ooaesthesis ✨," the mother-of-three was seen walking along the beach, reading a good book, lounging in the sauna, enjoying a leisurely bike ride and more with her kids by her side.
Her 18.7 million fans made sure to show her some love in the comments.
With one saying, "Love seeing your summer travel with your children ❤️💕."
Another said Hudson looks "so relaxed" and "happy."
Others commented on her "beautiful family," telling them to "Enjoy the summer and the precious time together!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Family Affair
Hudson has two boys and a daughter, all of whom have a different father.
Her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 22, who appears to be absent from the photo dump, is the son of her ex-husband, Chris Robinson.
Her middle son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, was born in 2011 during her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Most recently, she welcomed her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7, with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.
Keeping Busy
The vacation comes just a few months after the second season of her hit Netflix series Running Point aired on April 23, 2026. Exclusively on Netflix, she serves as the executive producer for the basketball comedy created by Mindy Kaling.
She stars as Isla Gordon, who unexpectedly becomes the president of her family's famous, fictional Los Angeles basketball franchise, the Waves. The series draws loose inspiration from the life of Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers' real-life minority owner and president.
Critics have often described the show as a blend of two other hit series: the heartwarming sports comedy of Ted Lasso and the wealthy family drama of Succession, both of which are seen throughout Season 1 and Season 2.
Netflix has officially renewed Running Point for a third season, with new episodes expected to debut in mid-to-late 2027.