Kate Hudson Explains Why She Doesn’t Seek Acting Advice From Mom Goldie Hawn

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In a recent interview, Kate Hudson clarified that she does not seek acting advice from her mother, Goldie Hawn. The Almost Famous actress, now 46, discussed her latest project, Song Sung Blue, and her nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars during an episode of Deadline’s The Actor’s Side with Pete Hammond.

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Source: MEGA Kate Hudson said she rarely discusses acting with Goldie Hawn.

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Hudson shared an enjoyable experience when Hawn, 80, interviewed her at a screening of the film on January 13 at the Grove in Los Angeles. “It was so much fun for her to ask me questions about my process,” Hudson said, emphasizing that they “never talk about acting.”

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Source: MEGA The actress explained they focus more on life than film techniques.

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Instead of focusing on acting, the two discuss films and personal experiences. Hudson noted that Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are “not stage parents.” She explained that their approach encouraged her to develop her skills by taking theater and movement classes. “It was always more about me learning my craft versus them trying to give me advice,” she stated.

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Source: MEGA Kate Hudson said her parents were never 'stage parents.'