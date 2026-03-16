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Kate Hudson Explains Why She Doesn’t Seek Acting Advice From Mom Goldie Hawn

split photo of Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson explained why she rarely asks her mother, Goldie Hawn, for acting advice.

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March 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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In a recent interview, Kate Hudson clarified that she does not seek acting advice from her mother, Goldie Hawn.

The Almost Famous actress, now 46, discussed her latest project, Song Sung Blue, and her nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars during an episode of Deadline’s The Actor’s Side with Pete Hammond.

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image of Kate Hudson said she rarely discusses acting with Goldie Hawn.
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson said she rarely discusses acting with Goldie Hawn.

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Hudson shared an enjoyable experience when Hawn, 80, interviewed her at a screening of the film on January 13 at the Grove in Los Angeles. “It was so much fun for her to ask me questions about my process,” Hudson said, emphasizing that they “never talk about acting.”

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image of The actress explained they focus more on life than film techniques.
Source: MEGA

The actress explained they focus more on life than film techniques.

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Instead of focusing on acting, the two discuss films and personal experiences. Hudson noted that Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are “not stage parents.”

She explained that their approach encouraged her to develop her skills by taking theater and movement classes. “It was always more about me learning my craft versus them trying to give me advice,” she stated.

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image of Kate Hudson said her parents were never 'stage parents.'
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson said her parents were never 'stage parents.'

The actress highlighted the differences between her and her mother’s acting styles. Hudson described Hawn as “spontaneous” and someone who often “goes off book.”

On the other hand, she mentioned similarities in her working style with Russell, saying, “And Kurt is the other way. Which is, Kurt is all story. His scripts look like, you know, a mad scientist,” she joked. “I’m a little more like my dad in that way.”

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