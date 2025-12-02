Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson had a not-so-accidental nip slip on the red carpet. The actress, 46, went braless in a white satin halter dress at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, December 1. Hudson attended the event alongside her Song Sung Blue costar Hugh Jackman, as the duo was honored with the Gotham Musical Tribute for their performances in the film.

Source: @variety/X Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman attended the Gotham Awards.

Hudson's risqué attire was complete with a slicked-back, teased hairstyle that highlighted her dangling pearl earrings. However, all fans seemed to be focused on was her see-through frock. "Dress amazing. She is gorgeous. But does she not know what a pastie is? Turn the headlights off," one social media user wrote. "Wear a d--- bra. Trashy," another said, while a third joked, "Hey! Eyes up here!"

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman Were Inspired by Each Other's Performances

Source: @variety/X Kate Hudson exposed her nipples on the red carpet.

Hudson and Jackman gushed over their on and off-screen chemistry at the event. "We only shot for 36 days, but it really does feel like we were married [for] a long time," the Greatest Showman alum expressed. "Yeah, we were married a very long time!" Hudson agreed, noting that working with her costar was "easy" and "fun." "We enjoyed the experience together. It was like, safe and trusting, and that made it fun," she continued.

Source: Syndicate11 Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman star in 'Song Sung Blue.'

In another red carpet interview, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star praised the 57-year-old for his "superpower" ability to "connect" with audiences. "Whether it's on stage, whether it's on set, whether it's with anyone and everyone — he just wants to connect and he wants to make sure that everyone's happy," she explained. "I learned that one of the great gifts you can give people is that you actually have a desire to connect to them." Hudson then addressed Jackman directly: "I think you give that to everybody — even though I'm sure it takes a lot from you. You're like a masseuse who's constantly giving energy to other people, and needs energy for you." The Wolverine actor then credited the 46-year-old, "I learned a lot from Kate. I learned about acting on film, actually. I've done almost 50 films, but, somehow, working with Kate — it's a very difficult thing to describe but the mixture of being prepared and just being instinctive is a really fine line, and no one does it better than Kate Hudson."

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman Get Rowdy at NYC Bar

Source: @meetwally/@oldmatespub/Instagram Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman partied at a pub.