Hotter Than Ever at 46! See Kate Hudson's Sultriest Bikini Moments

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson, who celebrated her 46th birthday on April 19, looks like she has not aged a day in these sizzling bikini moments!

June 20 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Mom-Daughter Bonding

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson shares one child with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson enjoyed the warm weather with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and their daughter, Rani Rose, in an April 10 Instagram post.

In the first picture of the photoset, the Almost Famous actress and her 6-year-old daughter were twinning as they wore matching black swimwear and wide-brimmed sun hats while dipping in a hot tub. Meanwhile, Fujikawa sported a similar hat with a black string.

"In case you're wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll," Hudson captioned the carousel of photos.

Kate Hudson Rocked Her Bikini Look

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson has three children.

On April 3, Hudson uploaded an eye-popping photo in which she displayed her svelte physique in a plunging white, one-piece swimsuit. The ensemble's side cutouts exposed her cleavage and side b--- as she soaked up the sun, leaving little to the imagination.

"Spring and Side b--- 🌼🌼 Two things I love to get behind ☀️ (Searching for best pure and natural, without white cast, sunscreen. Any suggestions?)," she cheekily captioned the upload.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress completed the look with a straw sun hat and orange sunglasses.

Fun in the Sun!

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson captured the selfie while lounging outdoors.

The "Right On Time" songstress shared sneak peeks of her Las Vegas trip in an August 2024 carousel of photos.

In one photo, she made hearts flutter in a light blue bikini as she relaxed on a striped yellow and white towel. She accessorized with a necklace, stacks of bracelets and sunglasses, amping up her sizzling beach look.

She wrote in the caption, "What happens in Vegas , ends up on Instagram? 🤷‍♀️💃☀️ Quick and fun road trip stop over 🎰."

Another Pool Day

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

She expressed her love for Greece in the caption.

During an August 2024 trip to Greece, Hudson showed off her toned silhouette against a backdrop of paradise. Her teeny bikini bottom exposed her plump behind, while her long blonde hair cascaded down her back.

"Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me you know by now how much I love 🇬🇷🧿 Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and @ooaesthesis new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular 💫," Hudson wrote.

She added, "Got to see the Parthenon 🏛️ which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience 💙."

Kate Hudson Had Some Time Off on a Sandy Beach

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson gave birth to her first child, Ryder Russell Robinson, on January 7, 2004.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷 #mougins #capantibes #wandering," Hudson captioned a July 2024 post, which included a photo that showed her flexing her bikini body in a black triangle-style top.

Kate Hudson

Beauty in All Angles

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson exposed more skin in the Instagram update.

Hudson sizzled by the pool wearing nothing but a gradient, thong-style bikini bottom. She protected her modesty in the May 2023 post by covering her bosom with Bonnie Garmus' book Lessons in Chemistry.

"Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready," she playfully wrote in the caption.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Rani Rose was born on October 2, 2018.

The Deepwater Horizon actress got her dose of "vitamin sea" with her daughter in a July 2022 snap, wearing a statement bikini fit for their Ischia, Italy, getaway.

"Oh to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water. Heaven 🌊," Hudson shared.

Boat Trip With Her Daughter

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson also shares son Bing Hawn with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In a July 2022 update, Hudson stunned in a chic bikini while lounging beside her daughter on a boat in Capri, Italy. She elevated her beach style with a stack of necklaces.

Her Secret to a Fit Body

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

She named her daughter after Danny Fujikawa's father.

Hudson teased her toned body in a skimpy patterned bikini during a playful moment with her daughter in a July 2021 photo.

"Rani doesn't quite understand my post workout routine yet 🤷‍♀️," said the Glass Onion star.

Kate Hudson Added a High-Fashion Twist

Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson posed while holding two bottles of wine.

Hudson vacationed in style in a June 2021 snap, pairing her bikini with a sheer cover-up and a straw tote bag.

